Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India hits back after G7 outburst over wheat export ban

    New Delhi has clarified that the restriction on wheat exports would not apply in cases where prior commitments have been made by private traders as well as in situations where the Indian government has granted permission. 

    India hits back after G7 outburst over wheat supply
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published May 15, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    After the G7 nations criticised India for banning the export of wheat amidst the Ukraine crisis, New Delhi has clarified that the restriction on wheat exports would not apply in cases where prior commitments have been made by private traders as well as in situations where the Indian government has granted permission. 

    Also Read: India bans wheat export with immediate effect to control inflation

    The G7 criticism 

    After meeting with the ministers of agriculture from G7 countries on May 14 at Stuttgart, German Agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said, "We all have a responsibility for the rest of the world, especially the big export nations."

    Referring to New Delhi's decision, he said, "I am very critical of that."

    India has been invited by Germany to the summit to be held at Schloss Elmau in Bavaria in June-end. Germany is currently leading the group of states that includes the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Japan, Canada and Italy. 

    The German minister further added that the G7 group is generally opposed to banning export. "We call for keeping the markets open," he said.

    Why did India impose an export ban on wheat?

    On May 13, India announced an amendment in its export policy for wheat to arrest the overall food security situation in the country and to support the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries that are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies.

    Besides, the amendment would also ensure India checks inflation and helps other countries facing food deficits. Further, it maintains India's reliability as a supplier. 

    It is also announced to provide a clear direction to the wheat market to prevent hoarding of wheat supplies. 

    Why do other countries turn to India for wheat?

    India is the second-largest wheat producer in the world. Since the war between Russia and Ukraine destabilised the agriculture markets all over the world, several nations turned to India for its supplies. 

    Russia and Ukraine were the third-largest exporters of wheat and barley in the world till the war broke out between the two countries. The war has led to the blocking of ports in Ukraine and grain silos have been destroyed by the Russian troops. 

    Earlier, New Delhi wanted to tap the new markets for its wheat in Europe, Africa and Asia and had decided to export 10 million tonnes of wheat to foreign countries.

    Also Read: 6 features Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    Last Updated May 15, 2022, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No one working just to keep lights on expect changes Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal amid Elon Musk jolt gcw

    'No one working just to keep lights on, expect changes': Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal amid Elon Musk jolt

    UAEs Emirates Airline plans to add Bitcoin as payment service: reports - adt

    UAE's Emirates Airline plans to add Bitcoin as payment service: reports

    Twitter deal temporarily on hold announces Tesla CEO Elon Musk gcw

    Twitter deal temporarily on hold, announces Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    LIC IPO update Govt raises Rs 20560 crore shares to be listed on May 17 gcw

    LIC IPO update: Govt raises Rs 20,560 crore, shares to be listed on May 17

    Elon Musk takes sly dig at Joe Biden, says he was elected as everyone wanted less drama gcw

    Elon Musk takes sly dig at Joe Biden, says he was elected as everyone wanted less drama

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Gujarat Titans eyes top-2 finish against Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Gujarat eyes top-2 finish

    RPF constable turns 'Superman', saves woman from moving train - gps

    WATCH: RPF constable turns 'Superman', saves woman from moving train

    Astrology Weekly Horoscope May 16 to May 22 2022 Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Weekly Horoscope (May 16 to May 22): Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    FA Cup 2022: Thomas Tuchel rues Chelsea inconsistency following title loss to Liverpool-ayh

    FA Cup 2022: Thomas Tuchel rues Chelsea's inconsistency following title loss to Liverpool

    FA Cup 2022 final: Jurgen Klopp dedicates Liverpool title win against Chelsea to a notable body-ayh

    FA Cup 2022: Jurgen Klopp dedicates Liverpool's title win to a notable body

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon