India hits back after G7 outburst over wheat export ban

After the G7 nations criticised India for banning the export of wheat amidst the Ukraine crisis, New Delhi has clarified that the restriction on wheat exports would not apply in cases where prior commitments have been made by private traders as well as in situations where the Indian government has granted permission.

The G7 criticism

After meeting with the ministers of agriculture from G7 countries on May 14 at Stuttgart, German Agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said, "We all have a responsibility for the rest of the world, especially the big export nations."

Referring to New Delhi's decision, he said, "I am very critical of that."

India has been invited by Germany to the summit to be held at Schloss Elmau in Bavaria in June-end. Germany is currently leading the group of states that includes the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Japan, Canada and Italy.

The German minister further added that the G7 group is generally opposed to banning export. "We call for keeping the markets open," he said.

Why did India impose an export ban on wheat?

On May 13, India announced an amendment in its export policy for wheat to arrest the overall food security situation in the country and to support the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries that are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies.

Besides, the amendment would also ensure India checks inflation and helps other countries facing food deficits. Further, it maintains India's reliability as a supplier.

It is also announced to provide a clear direction to the wheat market to prevent hoarding of wheat supplies.

Why do other countries turn to India for wheat?

India is the second-largest wheat producer in the world. Since the war between Russia and Ukraine destabilised the agriculture markets all over the world, several nations turned to India for its supplies.

Russia and Ukraine were the third-largest exporters of wheat and barley in the world till the war broke out between the two countries. The war has led to the blocking of ports in Ukraine and grain silos have been destroyed by the Russian troops.

Earlier, New Delhi wanted to tap the new markets for its wheat in Europe, Africa and Asia and had decided to export 10 million tonnes of wheat to foreign countries.

