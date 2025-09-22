The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 6.3 per cent (provisional) in August 2025 as compared to the Index in August 2024.

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 6.3 per cent (provisional) in August 2025 as compared to the Index in August 2024. As per a press release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the production of Steel, Coal, Cement, Fertilizer, Electricity and Petroleum Refinery products recorded positive growth in August 2025. The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries, viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

"The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for July 2025 was observed at 3.7 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to August, 2025-26 is 2.8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year," the release said. For the coal industry, coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 11.4 per cent in August 2025 over August 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.7 per cent during April to August, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.2 per cent in August 2025 over August 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7 per cent during April to August, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The natural gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 2.2 per cent in August 2025 over August 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.5 per cent during April to August, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year. For petroleum refineries, production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 3.0 per cent in August 2025 over August 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.4 per cent during April to August, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 4.6 per cent in August 2025 over August 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.8 per cent during April to August, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 14.2 per cent in August 2025 over August 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 10.4 per cent during April to August, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 6.1 per cent in August 2025 over August 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.4 per cent during April to August, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 3.1 per cent in August 2025 over August 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.5 per cent during April to August, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

