'I ride, therefore I am': Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty's last post leaves netizens teary-eyed

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, who was an avid biker and trekker, had posted a video of Leh on Instagram just a day ago before his death. Take a look at his last post.

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder, and CEO of Pepperfry, a renowned online marketplace for furniture and home decor, died on August 7 due to a sudden cardiac arrest while on a motorcycle trip in Leh.

Just one day prior to his passing, Murty, an enthusiastic motorcyclist and hiker, had uploaded a video to Instagram documenting his travels in Leh. He said in his most recent Instagram post that God "refused" to accept him as a "angel" when he had some motorbike problems while travelling.

On August 6, the 51-year-old shared a reel on his Instagram account with the heading "Motorcycle Diaries (why Me:)?" He also lauded Ladkah's smooth roads, calling them "heaven for every biker."

He began the film by complimenting the gorgeous roads of Ladakh, which was shot on the side of the More Plains highway. He could be heard saying: "If God ever got around to establishing a paradise for bikers, all of the roads there would be like this: endless stretches of flat, black asphalt in the midst of an aeroplane."

"In the middle of the More plains, God will give angels the option to party. Angelic bikers partied and had picnics," he added.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote: "Great men die doing what they love doing, om Shanti Boss". Another user wrote, "We really don't know which will be our last ride :( may his soul rest in peace." A third user said, "Best boss ever worked with. May your soul rest in peace ☮️. Gone too soon."

With Ashish Shah, Murty established Pepperfry in 2011. In a recent LinkedIn post, he noted that he had just finished 12 years with Pepperfry. In 1996, Murty graduated from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta with a Master of Business Administration (MBA).