Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) announced its highest-ever domestic sales for April 2026, selling 51,902 units for a 17% year-on-year growth. The company also exported 13,708 units, marking a strong start to the new financial year.

Sustained Demand and Product Updates Drive Growth According to HMIL, the domestic sales performance in April 2026 represents its strongest-ever April tally since inception, driven by continued demand across its product portfolio.The company said the growth has been supported by recent product updates and model interventions across segments. These include models such as EXTER, VERNA, IONIQ 5, CRETA Summer Edition, Grand i10 NIOS Vibe Edition and VENUE Knight Edition, which contributed to sustained customer demand during the month. Hyundai VENUE Sets New Record The Hyundai VENUE recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 12,420 units in April 2026. The company said the performance of the model was also supported by its safety rating credentials, including a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for VENUE and VENUE N Line, HMIL stated. 'Strong Start to New Financial Year': HMIL CEO Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Garg said the company has begun the new financial year on a strong note."We have opened the new financial year on a strong note, carrying forward the momentum built in recent months into April 2026. With monthly domestic sales of 51,902 units, Hyundai Motor India has achieved its highest-ever April domestic sales, registering a robust 17% year-on-year growth," he said.He further said that customer response to recent product interventions has strengthened the competitiveness of the company's portfolio.The company said it remains focused on product innovation, safety features and expanding its offerings across segments to meet evolving customer preferences in the domestic market, while also maintaining export momentum.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported its highest-ever domestic sales for the month of April 2026 at 51,902 units, marking a year-on-year growth of 17 per cent, according to company data released on Friday.The company also reported exports of 13,708 units in the month, reflecting steady overseas demand alongside domestic performance.According to HMIL, the domestic sales performance in April 2026 represents its strongest-ever April tally since inception, driven by continued demand across its product portfolio.The company said the growth has been supported by recent product updates and model interventions across segments. These include models such as EXTER, VERNA, IONIQ 5, CRETA Summer Edition, Grand i10 NIOS Vibe Edition and VENUE Knight Edition, which contributed to sustained customer demand during the month.The Hyundai VENUE recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 12,420 units in April 2026. The company said the performance of the model was also supported by its safety rating credentials, including a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for VENUE and VENUE N Line, HMIL stated.Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Garg said the company has begun the new financial year on a strong note."We have opened the new financial year on a strong note, carrying forward the momentum built in recent months into April 2026. With monthly domestic sales of 51,902 units, Hyundai Motor India has achieved its highest-ever April domestic sales, registering a robust 17% year-on-year growth," he said.He further said that customer response to recent product interventions has strengthened the competitiveness of the company's portfolio.The company said it remains focused on product innovation, safety features and expanding its offerings across segments to meet evolving customer preferences in the domestic market, while also maintaining export momentum. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source