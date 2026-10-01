Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Jio has launched a limited-period festive offer on its JioBharat 4G phone. Priced at Rs 1,499, the device comes with six months of free recharge, including 14GB monthly data and unlimited calling for 2G users.

Jio Anniversary Offer Details

As Jio celebrates 10 years of connecting India, the company has announced a special Jio Anniversary Offer on JioBharat, aimed at making the transition from 2G to 4G more accessible and affordable for millions of feature phone users.Launched as part of the festive season celebrations, the limited-period offer brings together an affordable 4G device and complimentary connectivity benefits, helping more Indians experience the advantages of a digital lifestyle.

Under the Jio Anniversary Offer, eligible JioBharat 4G phones are available for Rs 1,499, along with six months of complimentary recharge benefits. The benefits include 14GB of data every month and unlimited HD voice calling, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The offer is designed to lower the barrier for feature phone users who want to move from 2G to a 4G-enabled digital experience without taking on a significant additional connectivity cost.

Festivals are traditionally a time for families and communities to come together. Through the Jio Anniversary Offer, Jio is extending that spirit of togetherness into the digital world by making connectivity more accessible to millions of users across Bharat.

The initiative also supports Jio's broader focus on digital inclusion, helping more people participate in India's rapidly expanding digital ecosystem and access services that go beyond traditional voice calls and text messages.

An Affordable Upgrade to 4G

For many 2G users, monthly connectivity can involve a recurring recharge of around Rs 199. Over six months, that can amount to nearly Rs 1,200 spent on connectivity alone.

With the Jio Anniversary Offer, customers get a 4G-enabled JioBharat phone along with six months of connectivity benefits for Rs 1,499. After accounting for the included connectivity benefits, the effective cost of the device works out to just Rs 299. This makes the offer an opportunity for existing 2G users to move to a feature-rich 4G phone while gaining access to a wider range of digital services.

JioBharat Features and Ecosystem

Unlike conventional 2G feature phones that are primarily designed for calling and messaging, JioBharat provides access to a broader digital ecosystem. Users can access a range of entertainment services, including: JioTV, with access to 500+ TV channels; JioHotstar, offering live cricket, movies and other entertainment content; millions of songs and music content; and digital payments.

Digital Payments

JioBharat also brings digital payments to feature phone users through: 1. JioPay for UPI payments. 2. Convenient payment alerts. 3. Sound Box functionality for payment-related notifications.

Safety and Family Connectivity

The device also includes features designed to help users stay connected with their families, including: 1. Jio Safety Shield with safe-calling features. 2. Location-monitoring capabilities that can help families stay connected.

Enhanced Device Experience

The JioBharat experience is supported by hardware designed for everyday use, including: 1. A 2.4-inch display. 2. A 2,000mAh battery. 3. Fast and reliable 4G connectivity.

Connecting Bharat to a Digital Future

Jio's Anniversary Offer on JioBharat combines a 4G-enabled device with six months of connectivity benefits, creating a pathway for 2G feature phone users to experience a wider range of digital services.

As Jio marks a decade of connectivity in India, the festive-season offer reflects the company's focus on making digital access more affordable and extending the benefits of 4G connectivity to more users across Bharat. (ANI)