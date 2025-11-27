The government launched 'Aapki Poonji Aapka Adhikar', a campaign to help citizens reclaim unclaimed bank assets. Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary said the drive focuses on transparency and has already distributed over Rs 50 lakhs to rightful owners.

‘Aapki Poonji Aapka Adhikar’ Campaign

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the government has launched a special initiative to help citizens reclaim their unclaimed assets lying in banks, under the campaign 'Aapki Poonji Aapka Adhikar'. Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the Financial Awareness Mega Camp organised by Punjab National Bank (PNB), he said that the scheme aims to ensure that the rightful owners receive their long-forgotten deposits. "There are numerous unclaimed assets in the country. We have launched this special scheme and directed all the banks that during the special three-month drive identify the people through KYC and other processes and return the unclaimed amount to those who actually own it, and render them the unclaimed amount with due procedure. An amount of over Rs 50 lakhs has been distributed till now," Chaudhary said.

He emphasised that the drive is focused on transparency and accountability in financial systems, helping people reconnect with their rightful savings. The campaign, launched as part of a broader financial awareness effort, seeks to educate citizens about their entitlements and encourage them to claim dormant funds. It also reflects the government's continuing efforts to strengthen public trust in the banking sector.

Initiative Praised for Transparency

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who also attended the event, welcomed the initiative and called it a strong step towards financial inclusion. "This is a wonderful initiative. 'Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar', crores of rupees of the public were lying in bank accounts in some form or the other... Such an initiative is very unique in itself. It is in the public interest that the public gets its money," she told the media.

Gupta added that transparency has been the central idea behind the campaign. "There can be no more transparency than this. The biggest example of clear intentions and policies is that today, the public is getting its money. So far, people have received Rs 85 crore," she noted. She also said that the government will continue to work with banks to organise camps where citizens can claim their rightful money. "We will organise camps in collaboration with banks, and the money that is rightfully theirs will be given to them," she added.

The 'Aapki Poonji Aapka Adhikar' initiative is part of the government's larger mission to bring unclaimed deposits back into the hands of their owners, promoting both awareness and financial empowerment. (ANI)