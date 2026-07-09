The National e-Governance Division has empanelled six technology firms, including TCS and CoRover, to deploy AI solutions across central and state government bodies, aiming to accelerate India's digital transformation and simplify project implementation.

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has empanelled six technology companies to deploy artificial intelligence initiatives across central government departments, state governments, and public sector undertakings (PSUs). The selected entities comprise CoRover Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), NEC Corporation India, Innefu Labs Ltd., Kyndryl Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Cactus Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (CTSPL).

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Accelerating Digital Transformation

According to a press release, the empanelment follows a competitive selection process that involved nearly 80 bidders. This initiative establishes a pool of trusted AI implementation partners for the public sector, aiming to accelerate India's digital transformation and reduce procurement timelines.

Scope of Work and Empanelment Details

The framework allows ministries and government bodies to directly engage these companies for consulting, development, and deployment instead of floating individual tenders for every AI project. The scope of work spans the complete AI lifecycle, which includes AI strategy, solution development, machine learning models, and intelligent document processing. Furthermore, the firms will manage citizen service automation, analytics, workflow optimisation, and technical support.

The press release noted that the empanelment remains valid for two years, and the government holds an option to extend the agreement for an additional year.

CoRover to Drive AI-Driven Governance

CoRover stands as one of the key players designated to support these digital governance objectives. The firm specializes in enterprise-grade conversational AI, multilingual virtual assistants, and Generative AI solutions. The company previously developed solutions like BharatGPT and deployed AI platforms for various public and private organizations. Under this new role, the firm will assist ministries in scaling AI-driven services.

Aligning with National Digital Missions

This collaborative effort aligns with the broader Digital India and IndiaAI Mission, focusing on integrating artificial intelligence into governance while enhancing indigenous capabilities. The systems built under this framework will target multiple critical sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, taxation, public administration, and citizen services. (ANI)