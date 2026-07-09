The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has cut its 2026 growth forecast for developing Asia to 4.9%, down from 5.5% in 2025. The downgrade is due to prolonged energy market disruptions from Middle East conflict, which is also fueling higher inflation.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has lowered its economic growth forecast for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific to 4.9 per cent for 2026, down from the 5.5 per cent growth recorded in 2025. This downgrade represents a reduction of 0.2 percentage points from the projections released in April, according to the latest economic outlook from ADB.

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Energy Market Disruptions and Rising Inflation

Prolonged disruptions to global energy markets, driven by ongoing conflict in the Middle East, have weighed more heavily on the economic prospects of the region than previously anticipated. The report, titled the Asian Development Outlook July 2026, noted that these market disruptions are expected to unwind only gradually despite a framework agreement signed in June.

The economic fallout has expanded beyond energy sectors to impact fertilizers, commodity prices, and broader supply chains, which is keeping inflationary pressures elevated. Consequently, regional inflation is now projected to hit 4.3 per cent this year, marking an upward revision of 0.7 percentage points from the April forecast.

ADB Economist on Risks and Policy Balance

"Durable implementation of the framework agreement would help normalize global energy markets, but the pace of adjustment is highly uncertain with significant downside risks," said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park. "Economic growth in developing Asia and the Pacific remains resilient, but persistent headwinds caused by the conflict require a careful policy balance between supporting growth and containing inflation," Park added.

The report warned that any renewed escalation of conflict or prolonged geopolitical uncertainty could further tighten energy markets, increase risk premia, and intensify both inflationary and external pressures. Furthermore, tighter global financial conditions are raising sovereign bond yields and borrowing costs, which is projected to widen fiscal deficits across several regional economies. Rising fertilizer prices also continue to threaten agricultural output and food security, while elevated trade policy uncertainty and higher tariffs pose additional risks to economic activity.

Revised Subregional Outlooks

Growth projections for 2026 have been reduced for most subregions, with developing East Asia being the sole exception. Projections for the People's Republic of China remain unchanged at 4.6 per cent for 2026 and 4.5 per cent for 2027, driven by infrastructure investment and strong exports. Conversely, India's growth forecast was revised downward to 6.6 per cent for this year as higher energy costs dampened domestic demand, though its 2027 forecast is maintained at 7.3 per cent. Growth outlooks for Southeast Asia and the Pacific were also trimmed due to weaker domestic demand, declining tourism, rising inflation, and escalating import costs.

Outlook for 2027

Meanwhile, the growth forecast for 2027 across the broader region is maintained at 5.1 per cent, which reflects an expected recovery in economic activity as these compounding geopolitical and inflationary pressures begin to ease. The inflation forecast for 2027 is similarly expected to moderate to 3.4 per cent. (ANI)