At the 33rd SATTE event, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the government's vision to boost the tourism sector's GDP contribution from 6% to 10%. He called tourism central to national development, a vision echoed by other dignitaries.

Tourism's GDP Contribution to Rise to 10%

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that tourism has become central to national development and the government is working with a vision of increasing the sector's contribution to GDP from 6% to 10%. He made the remarks during the 33rd annual edition of the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE), held at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi. The event is regarded as a premier travel and tourism exposition in India.

Shekhawat, along with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, graced the inaugural ceremony, which brought together stakeholders from across the tourism and travel industry.

SATTE: Asia's Largest Travel Market

Highlighting the importance of the event, the Union Minister said, "Continuing this journey of 33 years, SATTE has become Asia's largest travel market. Over 2000 exhibitors have come from India and abroad. Large stalls have been set up to showcase the tourism potential of almost every state in the country. Through all this, the B2B and B2C meetings that will take place here will undoubtedly help further grow and decentralise India's tourism potential."

He further emphasised that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India's tourism potential is being developed in line with the vision of a developed India. "The tourism sector should become a vital component of India's economy, and we are all working with the vision of increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to GDP from six per cent to ten per cent," he said.

Ladakh's Development Highlighted

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta said that SATTE has played a key role in connecting global travel professionals and shaping the tourism industry over the past three decades. "For over three decades, SATTE has served as a vital bridge connecting global travel professionals and shaping the direction of the tourism industry," he said.

He added that Ladakh has witnessed significant development in recent years. "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Ladakh has witnessed unprecedented development, from improved electricity, healthcare and digital connectivity to strengthened air links and world-class road infrastructure, including the transformative Zoji La Tunnel," Gupta said.

An Opportunity Called India

Held under the theme 'An Opportunity Called India', the event also featured a special address by Anita Mendiratta, who highlighted India's rising leadership role in shaping global travel narratives and its growing strategic relevance for international tourism stakeholders.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said India's tourism sector is witnessing strong growth driven by domestic, outbound and inbound travel segments. "India's tourism story today is powered by triple-engine growth -- domestic, outbound, and inbound. With over 303 crore domestic tourist visits annually, the domestic sector continues to anchor the industry, with experiential, spiritual, and regional travel trends accelerating growth in tier-2 and tier-3 destinations," he said.

As SATTE 2026 continues over the next two days, the event will focus on structured business interactions, knowledge exchange and cross-border partnerships, reinforcing its position as South Asia's leading travel trade exhibition and a key catalyst for India's tourism growth trajectory. (ANI)