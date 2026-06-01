Got a new mobile number? Make sure it's linked to your bank account to continue receiving OTPs, transaction alerts, and important updates. Here's a simple guide to updating your number quickly without visiting a bank branch.

These days, our bank account is completely tied to our mobile number. Whether you're using Google Pay, PhonePe, or even just withdrawing cash from an ATM, every single alert and One-Time Password (OTP) lands on your phone. If your number isn't updated, you can't do any online transactions. Plus, you won't get any info on when money is credited or debited from your account. But if you've recently got a new SIM card or changed your number, don't worry at all. You can update your new number in your bank account using some very simple methods. Let's look at the 3 easiest ways.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1. Update Online from Home

If you don't want to stand in a bank queue and have access to internet banking or your bank's mobile app, you can get this done in 5 minutes.

First, go to your bank's official website or open their mobile app and log in with your ID and password.

On the home page, you'll see an option like 'Profile', 'Settings', or 'Personal Details'. Click on it.

There, you'll find a button to change or update your mobile number ('Update Contact Details').

For security, the bank will send an OTP to your old number.

If your old number is no longer active, you can verify your identity using your ATM card (Debit Card) details, answering secret questions, or by entering your profile password.

Now, enter your new mobile number. Double-check to make sure you haven't typed any digit incorrectly.

Finally, press the submit button. You'll get a confirmation message on your screen that the number has been updated.

2. Change Your Number at an ATM

If you don't use internet banking, you can also get this done in minutes at any of your bank's ATMs near your house.

Go to your bank's ATM and insert your debit card into the machine.

Type in your ATM PIN.

From the options on the screen, choose 'Mobile Number Registration' or 'Register Mobile Number'.

Enter your new 10-digit mobile number and submit.

You will immediately get an OTP on your new number. Enter it on the ATM screen and click 'Confirm'.

It usually takes 24 to 48 hours for the number to be updated through an ATM.

3. Visit the Bank Branch