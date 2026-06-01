SoftBank Group Corp. will invest up to €75 billion to develop 5 GW of AI data centre capacity in France. Announced at the Choose France summit, the project's first phase will see €45 billion invested in the Hauts-de-France region by 2031.

SoftBank Group Corp. has announced plans to develop and operate 5 gigawatts (GW) of artificial intelligence (AI) data centre capacity in France, with a total investment of up to Euro 75 billion (USD 87 bn), marking one of the largest AI infrastructure commitments in Europe. The announcement was made during the 2026 Choose France summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

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Investment Details and Project Phases

As part of the first phase, SoftBank will invest an initial EUR45 billion (USD 52.2 bn) to build 3.1 GW of AI data centre capacity in the Hauts-de-France region by 2031.

According to the company, the project aims to support the growing demand for high-performance computing infrastructure required by AI companies, cloud service providers, enterprises, public institutions and research organisations.

The first phase of the project includes planned data centre developments in Dunkirk (Loon-Plage), Bosquel and Bouchain in northern France. SoftBank also intends to develop additional sites across the country and will work with SB Energy and other strategic partners on the projects.

Leadership Commentary on AI's Future

SoftBank Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son said the investment reflects the increasing importance of AI infrastructure in shaping future technological development. "AI is entering a new era, and the countries that build the infrastructure for this transformation will shape the future of technology, industry and society," Son said.

He added that France possesses the necessary industrial capabilities and talent to emerge as a major AI hub in Europe. "SoftBank is proud to make this major commitment to France. With its industrial capabilities, talent base and national ambition, France is uniquely positioned to become a leading AI infrastructure hub in Europe," he said.

French Collaboration and National Impact

French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty Roland Lescure described the investment as SoftBank's first major AI data centre initiative in Europe and said it underlined France's ambitions in the AI sector.

The project will include partnerships with French companies such as EDF for the Bouchain data centre and Schneider Electric for a robotised manufacturing plant in Dunkirk.

Bernard Fontana, Chairman and CEO of EDF, said, "The project selected for the Bouchain site demonstrates France's ability to host large-scale digital infrastructure, supported by competitive, sovereign and low-carbon electricity."

SoftBank said the projects would leverage France's advanced electricity grid, availability of industrial land, engineering expertise and strong governmental support for artificial intelligence.

The company added that the investment is expected to strengthen France's position as a leading European hub for next-generation digital infrastructure while supporting broader goals of technological and digital sovereignty.