A Goldman Sachs report warns of growing concerns over financing AI infrastructure, questioning if credit markets can sustain the investment. It highlights pressure on data centre bonds and advises investors to assess project-specific risks individually.

Growing concerns over the financing of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure are raising questions about whether credit markets can sustain the massive investments required to build data centres, according to a Goldman Sachs research report.

The report said high-yield bonds issued by data centre companies are facing pressure as investors assess the risks of financing the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.

“We’ve seen significant moves across the market as investors debate whether credit can continue financing the AI build-out,” the report said.

Individual Project Assessment Crucial

Goldman Sachs said investors should assess each project individually rather than assume that all AI infrastructure investments carry similar risks.

Amanda Lynam from the firm's credit research team said investors need to examine construction risks, the ability to repay loans, refinancing requirements and claims against tenants while evaluating data centre projects. She also highlighted power availability, regulatory approvals and insurance as key factors that could affect project viability.

Broader Market Impact and Case Study

The concerns come as the AI industry's growing demand for computing capacity drives investment in data centres and related infrastructure. However, the report stressed that the financial risks must be assessed at the individual project level.

The approach is also important for equity investors as companies across sectors increase their exposure to data centres, potentially taking on higher investment risks.

The report cited Spanish renewable energy company Solaria as an example of the growing link between energy firms and data centre infrastructure. Solaria's announcement of a data centre deal in Uruguay has drawn investor attention and debate.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Gandolfi believes the risks associated with the deal are skewed to the upside. The report also indicated that Solaria could make further announcements at its capital markets day (CMD) in November.

Balancing Opportunities with Risks

The report highlighted that while AI infrastructure offers investment opportunities, investors must consider project-specific risks, including construction costs, financing, power supply, permits and insurance. The key question for investors is whether individual projects can manage these risks and secure the funding needed to support the continued expansion of AI infrastructure. (ANI)