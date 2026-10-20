On October 20, 2026, Indian gold and silver prices remained stable ahead of the festive season, influenced by global trends and currency shifts. Benchmark gold stood at Rs 1,48,290 per 10 grams, while silver was Rs 2,11,840 per kilogram, despite slight drops in futures.

Gold and silver prices remained broadly stable across major Indian cities on October 20, 2026, as investors tracked international bullion trends, currency movements and demand ahead of the festive shopping season.

Benchmark gold was quoted at Rs 1,48,290 per 10 grams, while silver traded at Rs 2,11,840 per kilogram, according to the latest market update. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped 0.27% to Rs 1,48,311 per 10 grams, while silver futures declined 0.46% to around Rs 2,12,150 per kilogram at the time of reporting.

Gold and Silver Prices in Major Cities on October 20

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,35,490 Rs 1,47,800 Rs 2,46,900 Mumbai Rs 1,35,340 Rs 1,47,650 Rs 2,45,900 Kolkata Rs 1,35,340 Rs 1,47,650 Rs 2,41,900 Chennai Rs 1,35,490 Rs 1,47,800 Rs 2,47,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,35,490 Rs 1,47,800 Rs 2,41,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,35,340 Rs 1,47,650 Rs 2,55,900

Gold prices are influenced by international bullion movements, currency fluctuations and investor sentiment. Higher interest rates can weigh on gold because the metal does not generate interest income, while geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in global markets can influence demand for safe-haven assets.

What Buyers Should Know

Gold jewellery buyers should distinguish between benchmark bullion prices and the final amount charged by a jeweller. The purity of gold, making charges, applicable taxes and local pricing differences can affect the final bill. Twenty-four-carat gold is considered highly pure, while 22-carat gold is commonly used for jewellery because its alloy composition offers greater durability.

The published city-wise rates provide a useful reference for comparing prices before making a purchase. However, buyers should confirm the prevailing rate with their jeweller before completing a transaction, as retail prices may vary by location and seller.

Silver prices also warrant attention from consumers and investors, particularly those planning purchases for gifting, jewellery or investment purposes. Global demand, industrial consumption, currency movements and broader commodity-market trends can influence silver prices.

With festive shopping underway, checking the latest gold and silver rates can help buyers compare local prices and plan their purchases. Consumers should also ask for a detailed bill showing the metal value, making charges and applicable taxes before buying jewellery.