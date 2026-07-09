On July 9, gold prices remained under pressure, tracking weak global cues. Key factors influencing the market include geopolitical tensions, US dollar movements, and interest rate expectations. Silver prices also saw mixed trading.

Gold prices remained under pressure on Thursday, July 9, tracking weak global cues as investors assessed renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, movements in the US dollar and expectations surrounding interest rates. Silver prices also witnessed mixed trading, with bullion markets closely monitoring developments in the international market.

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According to market updates, domestic bullion prices largely remained steady across major Indian cities, although rates continued to vary depending on local taxes, transportation costs and jewellers' pricing policies. Retail gold prices are influenced by international spot prices, currency fluctuations and import duties, making daily price movements common across the country.

City-wise Gold & Silver Rates (July 9)

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,43,270 Rs 1,31,340 Rs 2,45,100 Mumbai Rs 1,43,120 Rs 1,31,190 Rs 2,44,900 Kolkata Rs 1,43,120 Rs 1,31,190 Rs 2,44,900 Chennai Rs 1,44,540 Rs 1,32,490 Rs 2,44,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,43,120 Rs 1,31,190 Rs 2,44,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,43,120 Rs 1,31,190 Rs 2,44,900

Note: Rates are indicative retail prices and may vary slightly across jewellers and local markets.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today July 8: Check 24K, 22K Gold and City-Wise Silver Rates

Analysts said investors are keeping a close watch on the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook and geopolitical developments, both of which could significantly impact the direction of precious metal prices. A stronger dollar and higher bond yields generally reduce gold's appeal, while uncertainty arising from global conflicts often supports safe-haven demand.

Gold continues to remain a preferred investment and a key purchase for weddings and festive occasions in India. Experts advise buyers to compare rates across jewellers, verify hallmark certification and factor in making charges before making a purchase. Since bullion prices are revised multiple times a day based on international market movements, consumers should always confirm the latest rates with their local jeweller.

Silver, which is widely used in jewellery and industrial applications, also remains sensitive to global economic trends. Investors are expected to closely monitor inflation data, central bank decisions and geopolitical developments for further cues on bullion prices.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 7): Check Latest Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More