NPCIL clarified that drawings reportedly leaked in connection with the KKNPP relate only to conventional Balance of Plant (BoP) facilities and not to any nuclear safety or security systems, following reports of a data breach at Reliance Infrastructure.

State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) clarified that the drawings reportedly leaked through a breach at Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. in connection with the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) relate only to conventional Balance of Plant (BoP) facilities and not to any nuclear safety or security systems, as per a statement by NPCIL. The clarification came in response to media reports regarding an alleged data leak linked to KKNPP Units 3 and 4.

Details of Contract with Reliance Infrastructure

NPCIL said the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Common Services-Balance of Plant (BoP) package was awarded to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. in 2018 through a public tender process. "With reference to reports circulating in the media regarding the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) Units 3 & 4, it is clarified that the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Common Services - Balance of Plant (BoP) package was awarded to M/s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. in 2018 through a Public Tender process," it said.

According to NPCIL, the scope of the EPC contract covers engineering, procurement and supply, construction, and commissioning of common service facilities. It added that the facilities are conventional in nature, similar to those used in thermal power plants and other process industries, and are not connected to nuclear safety or nuclear security systems.

Adding that company had shared indicative drawings and technical specifications with bidders during the public tendering process, the release said, "Based on these inputs and the requirements of the project, the EPC contractor, M/s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., prepared detailed engineering drawings in consultation with the respective Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)." The designs were accepted by NPCIL after technical review.

"NPCIL reiterates that the information claimed to be available in the public domain pertains only to conventional Balance of Plant (BoP) common service facilities and does not relate to any nuclear safety- or nuclear security-related systems or information," the release said. (ANI)