Indian gold and silver prices mirror global trends, influenced by the US dollar, central bank policies, and domestic demand. While serving as a hedge against inflation, retail prices vary between cities due to local taxes and costs.

Gold and silver prices in India continued to reflect global bullion market trends on July 7, with investors closely tracking international gold prices, the US dollar, central bank policy expectations and domestic demand. While precious metals remain a preferred hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, retail prices continue to vary across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and jewellers' pricing policies.

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According to the latest market update, 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices remained largely stable across major cities, while silver prices also witnessed limited movement. Analysts say bullion prices are being influenced by global economic cues, fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar and expectations surrounding interest rate decisions by major central banks.

City-wise Gold & Silver Rates (July 7)

City 22K Gold (Rs /10g) 24K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg)

Delhi Rs 1,34,820 Rs 1,47,080 Rs 2,39,900

Mumbai Rs 1,34,670 Rs 1,46,930 Rs 2,39,900

Chennai Rs 1,37,190 Rs 1,49,660 Rs 2,49,900

Kolkata Rs 1,34,670 Rs 1,46,930 Rs 2,39,900

Bengaluru Rs 1,34,670 Rs 1,46,930 Rs 2,39,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,34,670 Rs 1,46,930 Rs 2,39,900

For jewellery buyers, 22-carat gold remains the preferred choice because of its durability, while 24-carat gold is commonly purchased for investment purposes. Silver continues to attract both investors and industrial buyers due to its growing use in electronics, solar energy and manufacturing.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today, July 6: Precious Metal Rates Rise; Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & More

Industry experts advise consumers to compare prices across jewellers before making purchases, as making charges, GST and other levies can significantly increase the final bill. Buyers should also verify BIS hallmark certification to ensure the purity and authenticity of gold jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are updated regularly based on movements in international bullion markets. Factors such as geopolitical developments, inflation expectations, global economic data and currency fluctuations continue to determine the direction of precious metal prices in India. As a result, retail rates may differ from one city to another and can change throughout the trading session.

With the festive and wedding season expected to boost demand in the coming months, market participants will continue monitoring international developments for further cues on bullion prices. Investors are also keeping a close watch on global monetary policy signals, which could influence the movement of both gold and silver in the near term. Consumers planning to purchase jewellery or invest in bullion are advised to check the latest rates before making a buying decision.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rates Today, July 4: Check Latest Gold and Silver Prices Across Major Indian Cities