On July 24, gold and silver prices in India remained stable, providing relief to buyers amidst recent market fluctuations. This steadiness occurred despite global economic uncertainty, as domestic markets await new triggers before any significant price movement. Gold continues to be a preferred safe-haven asset.

Gold and silver prices remained largely unchanged across India on Friday, July 24, offering some relief to buyers after recent fluctuations in the precious metals market. According to the latest bullion market data, the prices of 24-karat (999 purity) and 22-karat gold continued to trade at stable levels across major cities, while silver rates also held firm.

The stability in domestic bullion prices comes despite continued uncertainty in global markets. Investors remain focused on geopolitical developments, the movement of the US dollar, central bank policy decisions and inflation trends, all of which influence international bullion prices. Gold continues to be viewed as a preferred safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Although global bullion prices have witnessed intermittent volatility, domestic rates have remained largely steady. Analysts say the market is waiting for fresh economic triggers, including global macroeconomic data and central bank commentary, before witnessing any significant movement in gold prices.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (July 24, 2026)

City 24K Gold (Rs /10g) 22K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,42,960 Rs Rs 1,31,047 Rs 2,18,980 Mumbai Rs 1,43,210 Rs 1,31,276 Rs 2,19,360 Kolkata Rs 1,43,020 per Rs 1,31,102 Rs 2,19,070 Chennai Rs 1,43,630 Rs 1,31,661 Rs 2,22,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,43,320 Rs 1,31,377 Rs 2,15,530 Hyderabad Rs 1,43,440 Rs 1,31,487 Rs 2,19,700

Stable prices are expected to encourage jewellery purchases, particularly among consumers planning for weddings, festive occasions and long-term investments. Jewellers also believe the current price levels may improve buying sentiment after recent sharp fluctuations.

Apart from international gold prices, domestic bullion rates are influenced by several factors, including the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), transportation costs and local demand. These factors result in minor differences in prices across cities.

Market experts advise consumers to compare rates from reputed jewellers before making purchases and to ensure that gold jewellery carries the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark certification. Buyers should also consider making charges, which vary from one jeweller to another and can significantly impact the final purchase price.

Silver prices also remained stable on Friday. The white metal continued to trade at higher levels in southern cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad compared to several other metro cities, reflecting regional demand and logistics costs.

With global economic uncertainty persisting and investors closely tracking international developments, bullion prices are expected to remain in focus. Any major changes in global interest rates, inflation data or geopolitical events could influence the direction of gold and silver prices in the coming days.