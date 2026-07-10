Gold and silver prices remained steady on July 10, tracking international market gains. In India, prices remained elevated amid steady consumer demand for investment and festive purchases. Global economic uncertainty, US dollar movements, and central bank policies are key drivers.

Gold prices traded higher on Friday, July 10, tracking gains in the international bullion market amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets and expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Silver prices also witnessed an uptick, supported by improving global sentiment and continued investor interest in precious metals.

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In India, retail gold prices remained elevated across major cities. The yellow metal continued to attract buyers despite trading near record levels, while jewellers reported steady demand for both investment and festive purchases. Market experts said global economic uncertainty, movements in the US dollar and central bank policy expectations remain the key drivers for gold prices.

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According to the latest bullion market updates, 24-carat gold was trading at around Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold hovered near Rs 1.32 lakh per 10 grams. Silver prices remained above Rs 2.3 lakh per kilogram in several major markets. Exact retail prices vary slightly depending on local taxes, transportation charges and jewellers' premiums.

Silver prices also edged higher on July 10. Retail silver was priced at Rs 2,34,900 per kg in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while Chennai recorded Rs 2,44,900 per kg. Like gold, silver prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and dealer margins. In the futures market, silver also traded with gains, tracking positive global bullion sentiment.

City-wise Gold & Silver Rates (July 10)

City 22K Gold (Rs /10g) 24K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,32,560 Rs 1,44,600 Rs 2,34,900 Mumbai Rs 1,32,410 Rs 1,44,450 Rs 2,34,900 Kolkata Rs 1,32,410 Rs 1,44,450 Rs 2,34,900 Chennai Rs 1,33,210 Rs 1,45,320 Rs 2,44,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,32,410 Rs 1,44,450 Rs 2,34,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,32,410 Rs 1,44,450 Rs 2,44,900

Note: Gold and silver prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, logistics costs and jewellers' pricing policies.

Analysts believe gold could remain volatile in the near term as investors monitor inflation trends, interest-rate signals from the US Federal Reserve and geopolitical developments. A weaker dollar and expectations of lower borrowing costs generally support bullion prices by making non-yielding assets like gold more attractive.

Consumers planning to purchase jewellery are advised to compare prices across retailers, verify BIS hallmark certification and account for making charges before buying. Investors should also track MCX and international bullion prices for short-term market movements.

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