IOCL Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney stated that India likely passed the worst of the fuel price crisis. Despite financial pressures and rising debt, oil marketing companies have managed to shield domestic consumers from severe price hikes.

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): India may have passed the worst phase of the fuel price crisis triggered by global geopolitical tensions, provided the situation does not deteriorate further, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney said on Friday, adding that oil marketing companies have managed to shield consumers and industries from sharp increases in fuel prices despite facing financial pressures.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Oil's Gujarat refinery in Vadodara, Sahney acknowledged that rising debt and outstanding dues have put oil marketing companies under financial stress. "If nothing else gets worse, wherever the war is going on in the world, or wherever else if nothing gets much worse, then I feel that perhaps we have passed through the worst period, and we have passed through the worst period with minimum disturbance," Sahney said. He noted that while several countries have witnessed sharp increases in retail fuel prices, Indian oil marketing companies have worked to minimise the impact on domestic consumers. "We're stressed because our debts have gone up and there are dues too. But despite all that, we've managed, and we've kept going with the hope that things will get better," he said.

Sahney emphasised that a sharp increase in fuel prices would have wider implications for the economy, particularly for industries, as higher fuel costs would push up production costs and inflation. He added that oil marketing companies have sought to strike a balance between protecting consumers and industries and maintaining their own financial health. On India's energy security, Sahney said the government and oil marketing companies are actively exploring several options to further strengthen the country's strategic reserves. "This issue is being taken quite seriously right now, both at the government level and by the oil marketing companies," he said, adding that the details would be made public once the decisions are finalised.

Despite the challenges arising from geopolitical uncertainties, Indian Oil intends to maintain its annual capital expenditure in the range of Rs 30,000-40,000 crore, with projects worth around Rs 1 lakh crore currently underway. The investments will cover refining capacity, petrochemical plants, pipelines, retail outlets, depots and LPG bottling plants, among other infrastructure. "And that we intend to continue because that has kept us on the growth path," Sahney said. On the clean energy front, the Chairman said Indian Oil is targeting the commissioning of its 10,000-tonne-per-annum green hydrogen plant at the Panipat refinery by the end of 2027, while simultaneously working on green hydrogen projects at other facilities. He expressed confidence that green hydrogen would witness wider adoption as its production costs decline. Sahney also said that demand for petroleum products in India and globally would continue to grow despite the emergence of alternative energy sources, although the pace of growth could moderate. He expects Indian refiners to start exploring the possibility of setting up new refineries over the next three years, supported by continued demand for petroleum products in domestic and international markets.