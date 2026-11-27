GAIL and GNFC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly evaluate downstream petrochemical projects, aiming to strengthen India's value chain by leveraging existing infrastructure for higher-value product manufacturing.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): GAIL (India) Limited is exploring opportunities to expand its downstream petrochemical business through a partnership with Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), as part of its efforts to strengthen India's petrochemical value chain. The two companies on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly evaluate the feasibility of developing downstream petrochemical projects, GAIL said in a press release.

Under the collaboration, GAIL will explore opportunities to leverage its existing infrastructure for setting up downstream petrochemical projects, which involve converting basic petrochemicals into higher-value products used across various industries. "This MoU marks an important step in strengthening India's petrochemical value chain. GAIL is committed to leveraging its infrastructure to explore setting up of downstream petrochemical projects," said RK Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL.

The partnership brings together GAIL's existing infrastructure and petrochemical operations with GNFC's experience in fertiliser and chemical manufacturing. Downstream petrochemical products find applications across several sectors, including automobiles, textiles, packaging, construction and consumer goods. Expansion in this segment could help strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and create opportunities for greater value addition within the petrochemical industry.

Commenting on the collaboration, DV Parikh, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of GNFC, said, "GNFC is pleased to partner with GAIL through this MoU to explore opportunities in the downstream petrochemicals sector and this collaboration has the potential to open new avenues."

GAIL, whose business operations span natural gas transmission, marketing and petrochemicals, is looking to utilise its existing infrastructure to explore further opportunities in the petrochemical segment. The MoU was formally signed by Sanjay Agarwal, Executive Director (Business Development, Start-up and Research and Development) of GAIL, and Parikh, in the presence of Singhal. The collaboration is currently at the feasibility assessment stage, with the companies yet to announce any specific projects. The press release did not disclose details regarding the proposed investment, project locations, production capacities or development timelines. (ANI)