On June 4, 2026, gold and silver prices remained high amid global uncertainty. Gold showed resilience while silver held near record levels. In India, 24-carat gold traded around Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams, with silver near Rs 2.8 lakh per kilogram. Safe-haven demand, driven by economic instability and geopolitical tensions, supported prices.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on June 4, 2026, as precious metals traded amid heightened global uncertainty and shifting investor sentiment. After witnessing volatility in recent sessions, gold prices showed resilience in the domestic market, while silver continued to hold near record-high levels despite minor fluctuations. Global factors such as movements in the US dollar, crude oil prices, geopolitical developments and expectations around interest rates continued to influence bullion markets.

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In the Indian retail market, 24-carat gold traded around Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold remained above Rs 1.43 lakh per 10 grams across major cities. According to bullion market data, the price of 24-carat gold stood near Rs 1,56,210 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at approximately Rs 1,43,190 per 10 grams. Silver prices were quoted around Rs 2,79,900 per kilogram, reflecting a marginal decline from the previous session.

Market analysts attribute the recent movement in gold prices to renewed safe-haven demand. Investors often turn to precious metals during periods of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and currency volatility. Gold continues to benefit from its status as a hedge against inflation and market instability, while silver is drawing support from both investment demand and industrial consumption.

Domestic bullion prices are also influenced by factors such as import duties, rupee-dollar exchange rates, transportation costs and local taxes. As India imports a large share of its gold requirements, fluctuations in international prices and currency movements directly impact retail rates. Consequently, prices can vary slightly across cities despite broad national trends.

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Jewellers and market experts advise buyers to monitor daily price changes before making large purchases. With wedding-season demand and investment interest remaining strong, gold continues to be one of the most preferred assets among Indian households. Silver, too, has emerged as an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to precious metals at comparatively lower entry prices.

Going forward, traders will closely track developments in global markets, including interest-rate signals from major central banks, geopolitical events and movements in the US dollar, all of which could influence the direction of gold and silver prices in the coming days.

Gold & Silver Prices Today (June 4, 2026)

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg)

Delhi Rs 1,43,340 Rs 1,56,550 Rs 2,79,900

Mumbai Rs 1,43,190 Rs 1,56,210 Rs 2,79,900

Kolkata Rs 1,43,190 Rs 1,56,210 Rs 2,79,900

Chennai Rs 1,44,990 Rs 1,58,170 Rs 2,89,900

Bengaluru Rs 1,43,190 Rs 1,56,210 Rs 2,79,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,43,190 Rs 1,56,210 Rs 2,89,900

Gold remains above Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams for 24K purity, while silver is trading close to Rs 2.8 lakh per kg, keeping precious metals firmly in the spotlight for investors and jewellery buyers alike.

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