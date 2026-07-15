Gold and silver prices in India remained largely stable on July 15. This stability reflects cautious investor sentiment ahead of new cues from international markets, including US monetary policy and geopolitical events. Both 24K & 22K gold held steady, while silver prices also remained firm, supported by consistent industrial and investor demand.

Gold and silver prices in India remained largely stable on Wednesday, July 15, with bullion markets showing little movement amid cautious global sentiment. According to the latest bullion data, both precious metals held close to their previous day's levels as investors awaited fresh cues from international markets, including developments in US monetary policy and geopolitical events.

The price of 24-carat gold, the purest form of the yellow metal, remained steady, while 22-carat gold, widely used for jewellery, also traded without any significant change. Retail prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and jewellers' margins.

Silver prices also remained firm, reflecting steady industrial demand and continued investor interest. Unlike gold, silver serves both as a precious and industrial metal, making its prices sensitive to manufacturing demand alongside global economic conditions.

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Gold and Silver Prices on July 15

City 24K Gold (Rs /10g) 22K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,42,480 Rs 1,30,607 Rs 2,22,880 Mumbai Rs 1,42,730 Rs 1,30,836 Rs 2,23,270 Kolkata Rs 1,42,540 Rs 1,30,662 Rs 2,23,990 Chennai Rs 1,43,430 Rs 1,31,212 Rs 2,23,990 Bengaluru Rs 1,42,480 Rs 1,30,937 Rs 2,23,440 Hyderabad Rs 1,42,950 Rs 1,31,038 Rs 2,23,620

The above bullion rates reflect the benchmark prices for July 15. The final price paid by consumers may be higher after adding GST and making charges levied by jewellers. Buyers should verify rates with their local jeweller before making a purchase.

Gold prices continue to be influenced by multiple factors, including international spot prices, movements in the US dollar, central bank policies, inflation expectations and geopolitical uncertainty. Domestic prices are also affected by import duties, GST and fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Experts say investors should keep an eye on upcoming economic data and global policy announcements, which could determine the near-term direction of bullion prices. Jewellery buyers are advised to compare rates before making purchases, as making charges and GST are added separately to the listed bullion prices.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today, July 13: Gold Climbs Across India as Silver Holds Firm; Check Latest City-Wise Rates