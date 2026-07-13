Gold prices in major Indian cities rose on July 13, driven by strong global cues and investor interest in safe-haven assets due to economic uncertainty. Silver prices also held firm, bolstered by robust industrial demand and positive international trends.

Gold prices moved higher across major Indian cities on July 13, extending gains in the domestic bullion market amid firm global cues and sustained investor demand. Silver prices also remained steady, supported by strong industrial demand and positive trends in international markets.

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According to the latest bullion rates, prices of 24-carat, 22-carat and 18-carat gold increased in key cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Noida. The rise reflects continued interest in precious metals as investors seek safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (July 13)

City 24K Gold (Rs /10g) 22K Gold (Rs /10g) 18K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg)

Delhi Rs 1,01,030 Rs 92,600 Rs 75,770 Rs 1,15,000

Mumbai Rs 1,00,880 Rs 92,450 Rs 75,660 Rs 1,15,000

Chennai Rs 1,00,880 Rs 92,450 Rs 76,060 Rs 1,25,000

Kolkata Rs 1,00,880 Rs 92,450 Rs 75,660 Rs 1,15,000

Bengaluru Rs 1,00,880 Rs 92,450 Rs 75,660 Rs 1,15,000

Hyderabad Rs 1,00,880 Rs 92,450 Rs 75,660 Rs 1,25,000

Note: Gold rates are for 10 grams. Silver rates are for 1 kilogram. Prices may vary slightly across jewellers due to making charges, GST and local levies.

Internationally, gold remained supported by expectations around central bank policy decisions, inflation concerns and fluctuations in the US dollar. These factors continue to influence domestic bullion prices, along with import duties, the rupee's exchange rate and local demand.

Silver also traded on a firm note, tracking gains in overseas markets. Apart from being a popular investment option, silver enjoys strong industrial demand from sectors such as electronics, renewable energy and automobile manufacturing, helping keep prices resilient.

Retail gold prices differ across cities due to variations in state taxes, transportation costs and jewellers' pricing policies. Similarly, silver prices may vary slightly depending on local market conditions. Buyers planning to invest in bullion or purchase jewellery are advised to check the latest rates before making a purchase.

Market experts believe bullion prices may remain volatile in the coming weeks as investors closely monitor global economic data, inflation trends and geopolitical developments. Any major movement in international gold prices or the rupee-dollar exchange rate could influence domestic bullion prices.

With the festive and wedding season approaching, demand for gold jewellery is expected to remain healthy despite elevated prices. Investors are also keeping a close watch on bullion as a hedge against market uncertainty.

Consumers should note that jewellery purchases also attract making charges and GST, which are charged separately from the listed bullion prices. Checking BIS hallmark certification and comparing rates across jewellers can help buyers make informed purchasing decisions.