On June 2, 2026, Indian gold and silver prices were stable as investors monitored global markets and central bank policies. Precious metals remain attractive amid financial uncertainty. Prices are influenced by international rates, currency, and local demand, with industrial use supporting silver.

Gold and silver prices in India remained largely stable on June 2, 2026, as investors closely monitored global market trends, central bank policies and international economic developments. The precious metals market continues to attract strong interest from both retail buyers and investors, particularly amid ongoing uncertainty in global financial markets.

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According to the latest market data, 24-carat gold was trading at around Rs 10,042 per gram, while 22-carat gold was priced at approximately Rs 9,205 per gram in major Indian cities. Silver prices also held firm, with the metal retailing at around Rs 1,08,900 per kilogram in most parts of the country.

Gold & Silver Prices Today (June 2, 2026)

City 22K Gold (Rs /gram) 24K Gold (Rs /gram) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 14,334 Rs 15,636 Rs 2,79,900 Mumbai Rs 14,319 Rs 15,621 Rs 2,79,900 Chennai Rs 14,499 Rs 15,817 Rs 2,89,900 Kolkata Rs 14,319 Rs 15,621 Rs 2,79,900 Bengaluru Rs 14,319 Rs 15,621 Rs 2,79,900 Hyderabad Rs 14,319 Rs 15,621 Rs 2,89,900

The bullion market has remained resilient despite fluctuations in global commodity prices. Analysts attribute the stability in domestic gold rates to a combination of international gold prices, currency movements and local demand patterns. A relatively steady rupee against the US dollar has also helped keep sharp price swings in check.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check June 1 Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Other Cities

Silver, often considered both a precious and industrial metal, continued to trade above the Rs 1 lakh-per-kilogram mark. Demand from manufacturing sectors, renewable energy projects and jewellery markets has provided additional support to silver prices in recent months.

Market experts suggest that investors remain cautious ahead of key economic data releases and potential policy decisions from major central banks worldwide. Any changes in interest rate expectations could influence the movement of gold and silver prices in the coming weeks.

Jewellers expect demand to remain healthy as consumers continue to view gold as a long-term store of value and a preferred investment option during periods of economic uncertainty. The upcoming festive and wedding seasons are also expected to support buying interest across the country.

As gold and silver rates vary slightly from city to city due to local taxes, transportation costs and dealer margins, buyers are advised to check the latest prices with authorised jewellers before making purchases. Investors and consumers alike will continue tracking global market developments for clues on the next major move in precious metal prices.

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