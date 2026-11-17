Gold and silver prices have witnessed a sharp correction in recent trading sessions, bringing some relief to buyers preparing for the upcoming wedding season in India. However, despite a modest recovery on Tuesday, November 17, both precious metals continue to trade near their lowest levels in more than a year.

Gold and silver prices have witnessed a sharp correction in recent trading sessions, bringing some relief to buyers preparing for the upcoming wedding season in India. However, despite a modest recovery on Tuesday, November 17, both precious metals continue to trade near their lowest levels in more than a year. The decline has raised an important question for consumers planning wedding jewellery purchases: Is this the right time to buy gold, or should they wait for prices to fall further?

International gold prices showed signs of stabilisation after falling sharply in the previous session. Spot gold was trading at $3,856.52 per ounce on Tuesday, while US gold futures for December delivery edged up 0.2% to $3,859 per ounce. Silver also recovered slightly, gaining 0.3% to $47.17 an ounce after declining 3.6% on Monday.

The recent weakness in precious metals has largely been driven by a stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields and expectations of another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The dollar climbed to a 19-month high following stronger-than-expected US inflation data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

A stronger dollar generally puts pressure on gold and silver prices because precious metals become more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Additionally, higher interest rates make non-yielding assets such as gold less attractive compared with interest-bearing investments.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 17: Gold Prices Rise, Silver Also Jumps; Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Should wedding season buyers purchase gold now?

The recent correction could offer an opportunity for families planning to purchase gold jewellery for weddings. However, market experts caution against assuming that prices have already reached their lowest point.

For consumers with immediate wedding requirements, purchasing jewellery in smaller instalments rather than spending the entire budget at once could help manage price volatility. This staggered buying approach allows consumers to benefit from potential further corrections while securing some of their jewellery requirements at current rates.

Those who have more flexibility may consider monitoring international bullion prices, the US dollar and Federal Reserve policy developments before making larger purchases.

Market experts have also highlighted the importance of watching domestic currency movements, as fluctuations in the Indian rupee can influence gold prices in the local market.

What could happen to gold and silver prices next?

The outlook for precious metals remains uncertain. Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes, scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 18, for clues about the central bank's future interest rate decisions.

A more hawkish stance could put additional pressure on gold and silver, while indications of a pause in rate increases could provide some support to bullion prices.

Silver could remain particularly volatile because its prices are influenced by both investment sentiment and industrial demand, including consumption in electronics and solar manufacturing.

Also Read: Indian Markets Close Higher as Large Caps Offset Midcap Pressure

For wedding shoppers, the current price correction offers some relief, but waiting for the perfect buying opportunity could be risky. Splitting jewellery purchases into multiple instalments may be a more practical approach for families with upcoming wedding commitments.

Ultimately, buyers should consider their immediate requirements, budget and the additional costs involved in jewellery purchases, including GST and making charges, rather than basing their decisions entirely on daily market movements.