PK Mishra urged public officials to shift focus from procedures to delivering citizen outcomes, calling for mission-driven governance to achieve India's 2047 development goals through accountability, integrity, and technological adaptability.

PK Mishra Advocates for Outcome Focused Governance for India 2047 Goal

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Public servants must be judged increasingly by the results they deliver for citizens rather than their adherence to procedures, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra said, calling for a shift towards mission-driven governance as India moves towards its 2047 development goals.

Addressing a national workshop organised by NITI Aayog, Mishra said the next phase of governance must focus on accountability, citizen experience and delivery of outcomes, with officials at every level taking responsibility for results. “The next phase of our governance must therefore be measured less by the number of programs we administer and more by the experience of the citizen who comes before any one of us,” he said.

Mishra said the distinction between a government programme and a mission lay in the clarity of its purpose and the determination to achieve it. A mission, he said, must have a goal that can be explained to citizens, a clear timeline, public participation and ownership at every level of administration. “When these elements come together, a government program becomes a people's movement,” he said, adding that the momentum of an initiative could fade when these elements were missing.

Highlighting the importance of leadership and institutional capacity, Mishra identified integrity, teamwork and technological adaptability as three key qualities for officials entrusted with important responsibilities. He said these principles had helped government departments and states work together and enabled direct delivery of services to citizens.

Drawing lessons from the Gujarat earthquake reconstruction, the COVID-19 response, women's self-help groups and the opening of the space sector to private enterprise, he said successful missions placed trust in people closest to the problems and created institutions that continued to serve beyond the initial intervention.

Mishra also stressed the need to preserve administrative experience through structured documentation and training. He urged government academies and central training institutions to make case studies based on Indian administrative experiences a central part of their teaching. “Knowledge that is not managed is soon lost, while knowledge that is managed well becomes a lasting source of institutional strength,” he said.

He added that India could share its experience of delivering development at scale with other countries, particularly those in the Global South. More than 160 partner countries have trained officials under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme, he said. Mishra said officials would need the courage to challenge established practices and take decisions in the larger national interest to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. (ANI)