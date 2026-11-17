Union Bank of India projects the country's current account deficit to remain near 1.2 percent of GDP in FY27, though rising crude oil prices, gold demand, and trade imbalances pose significant risks to the external sector stability.

Union Bank Forecasts India's CAD at 1.2 Percent Amid Rising Pressures

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India's current account deficit (CAD) could remain close to 1.2 per cent of GDP in FY27, but sustained high crude oil prices and seasonal gold demand could put pressure on the country's external balance, according to a report by Union Bank of India. The bank said the outlook for India's current account and overall balance of payments remained uncertain, with oil prices, services exports and gold imports likely to determine the extent of external sector pressure in the coming months.

“Though upside risks to CAD come from further gold buying during festive season; relief in crude prices in the H2 FY 27 could somewhat ease-out import pressures,” the report said. The caution comes after India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a 12-month high of USD 39.88 billion in October, from USD 30.21 billion in September, as imports rose to a record USD 89.35 billion. Exports increased to USD 49.47 billion during the month. The services trade surplus remained nearly flat at USD 19.8 billion, taking the overall trade deficit to USD 20.09 billion from USD 11 billion in September. Gold, non-oil non-gold and oil imports contributed to the widening merchandise deficit. Gold import volumes rose to an estimated 69.4 metric tonnes in October from 23.4 metric tonnes in September, while the non-oil, non-gold deficit reached a record USD 19.9 billion.

Union Bank's CAD projection assumes crude oil prices in the range of USD 95-100 per barrel. It estimated that every USD 10 per barrel movement in oil prices could affect India's annual current account balance by nearly USD 15 billion. The report also flagged risks from volatile non-oil imports, supply disruptions and higher global bond yields, which could add pressure to the balance of payments as the impact of foreign currency non-resident deposit inflows narrows. “We stay cautious regarding the C/A and overall Balance of Payments outlook for FY27,” the bank said, identifying oil prices, services export trends and seasonal gold demand as key factors to watch. However, it expects seasonal correction in the trade deficit during the second half of FY27 to support the external outlook, while lower crude prices could ease import pressures. (ANI)