Gold, silver price today, November 27: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Tuesday is Rs 48,280. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal remained unchanged, as 1 kg of silver costs Rs 65,600.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold saw a slight change with an increase of Rs 10 since Friday’s trading price to Rs 47,940. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Tuesday is Rs 46,940. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal witnessed a decline, as 1 kg of silver costs Rs 62,200.

In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,290, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,010. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal, for 24-carat and 22-carat on Saturday is Rs 47,950 and Rs 46,950 respectively.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital, the 24-carat yellow metal was selling at Rs 49,350 (24 carats) while 10 grams of 22-carat gold was selling for Rs 45,240. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 49,150 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 45,050.

Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver stands unchanged which now stands at Rs 62,200. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 67,200. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,200 on Saturday.

Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

Chennai:

Gold: Rs 49,350 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 67,200 per kilogram

Mumbai:

Gold: Rs 47,950 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 62,200 per kilogram

Delhi:

Gold: Rs 51,290 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 62,200 per kilogram

Bengaluru:

Gold: Rs 49,150 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 62,200 per kilogram

Kolkata:

Gold: Rs 49,910 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 62,200 per kilogram

Hyderabad:

Gold: Rs 49,150 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 67,900 per kilogram

Kerala:

Gold: Rs 49,150 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 67,200 per kilogram