Gold, silver price today, November 23: Precious metals rates remain unchanged

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold remained constant with an increase of Rs 10 since Sunday’s trading price to Rs 49,280. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Tuesday is Rs 48,280. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal remained unchanged, as 1 kg of silver costs Rs 65,600.

In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,980, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,890. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal, for 24-carat and 22-carat on Tuesday is Rs 49,280 and Rs 48,280 respectively.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital, the 24-carat yellow metal was selling at Rs 50,240 (24 carats) while 10 grams of 22-carat gold was selling for Rs 46,050. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 49,900 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 45,750.

Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver stands unchanged which now stands at Rs 65,600. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 70,400. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 65,600 on Sunday.

Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

Chennai:

Gold: Rs 46,050 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 70,400 per kilogram

Mumbai:

Gold: Rs 48,280 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 65,600 per kilogram

Delhi:

Gold: Rs 47,890 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 65,600 per kilogram

Bengaluru:

Gold: Rs 45,740 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 65,600 per kilogram

Kolkata:

Gold: Rs 48,290 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 65,600 per kilogram

Hyderabad:

Gold: Rs 45,740 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 70,400 per kilogram

Kerala:

Gold: Rs 45,740 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 70,400 per kilogram