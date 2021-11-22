Gold, silver price today, November 22: Slight change in gold price, silver remains constant

On Monday, the price of 10 grammes of 22-carat gold was Rs 48,280. The price of silver remains steady at Rs 65,00 per kilogramme.

The price of 10 grammes of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 10 from the previous day's market price to Rs 49,280. On Monday, the price of 10 grammes of 22-carat gold was Rs 48,280. The price of silver remains steady at Rs 65,00 per kilogramme. The price of 10 grammes of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 52,230, while in Mumbai, the yellow metal is Rs 49,290. In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grammes of 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,900 and Rs 48,290, respectively.

On Monday, ten kilos of 24-carat yellow metal cost Rs 50,240 in Chennai, while ten grammes of 22-carat gold cost Rs 46,050. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 50,990, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,290.

In Bengaluru, a gramme of 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,890, while a gramme of 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,730. In Hyderabad, a gramme of 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,900, while a gramme of 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,740.

The price of 1 kilogramme of silver in Chennai is Rs 70,400. In comparison, it is Rs 65,600 in Delhi and Mumbai. 1 kilogramme of silver is currently selling for Rs 65,600 in Kolkata, while it is selling for Rs 70,400 Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Here's the state-wise list for all the metals; check out:

Bengaluru

Gold (24kt): Rs 49890

Silver: Rs 65600

New Delhi

Gold: Rs 52230

Silver: Rs 65600

Mumbai

Gold: Rs 49290

Silver: Rs 65600

Chennai

Gold: Rs 50240

Silver: Rs 70400

Also Read | Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

Also Read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk lives up to Twitter promise, sells around 900,000 Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion