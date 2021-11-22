  • Facebook
    Gold, silver price today, November 22: Slight change in gold price, silver remains constant

    On Monday, the price of 10 grammes of 22-carat gold was Rs 48,280. The price of silver remains steady at Rs 65,00 per kilogramme.
     

    Gold silver price today November 22
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 9:58 AM IST
    The price of 10 grammes of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 10 from the previous day's market price to Rs 49,280. On Monday, the price of 10 grammes of 22-carat gold was Rs 48,280. The price of silver remains steady at Rs 65,00 per kilogramme. The price of 10 grammes of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 52,230, while in Mumbai, the yellow metal is Rs 49,290. In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grammes of 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,900 and Rs 48,290, respectively.

    On Monday, ten kilos of 24-carat yellow metal cost Rs 50,240 in Chennai, while ten grammes of 22-carat gold cost Rs 46,050. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 50,990, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,290.

    In Bengaluru, a gramme of 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,890, while a gramme of 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,730. In Hyderabad, a gramme of 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,900, while a gramme of 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,740.

    The price of 1 kilogramme of silver in Chennai is Rs 70,400. In comparison, it is Rs 65,600 in Delhi and Mumbai. 1 kilogramme of silver is currently selling for Rs 65,600 in Kolkata, while it is selling for Rs 70,400 Hyderabad and Bangalore.

    Here's the state-wise list for all the metals; check out:

    Bengaluru
    Gold (24kt): Rs 49890
    Silver: Rs 65600

    New Delhi
    Gold: Rs 52230
    Silver: Rs 65600

    Mumbai
    Gold: Rs 49290
    Silver: Rs 65600

    Chennai
    Gold: Rs 50240
    Silver: Rs 70400

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 9:58 AM IST
