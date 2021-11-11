  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lives up to Twitter promise, sells around 900,000 Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion

    Notably, even after selling a block of Tesla shares, Musk still holds more than 170 million shares.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lives up to Twitter promise, sells around 900,000 Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 10:28 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Adhering to his promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold around 900,000 shares of his electric car maker Tesla’s stock, worth over $1.1 billion that will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options. The sales, disclosed in two regulatory filings late on Wednesday, will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. He exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. The company’s stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.

    Notably, even after selling a block of Tesla shares, Musk still holds more than 170 million shares. Musk was Tesla’s largest shareholder as of June, owning about 17% of the company, according to data provider FactSet. He’s the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $282 billion, most of it in Tesla stock.

    Last weekend, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter, Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company, worth more than $20 billion. The sale tweets caused a sell-off of the stock Monday and Tuesday, but it recovered some on Wednesday. The shares were up 2.6% to $1,096 in extended trading Wednesday, and they have risen more than 50% this year.

    The transactions were automatically effected as part of a trading plan adopted on Sept. 14 to sell options that expire next year, according to forms filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. That was nearly two months before he floated the idea of the sale on Twitter, according to The Associated Press.

    US President Joe Biden’s recently proposed Democratic plan to levy the taxes on the top billionaires, including Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and 700 others. The latest development comes in response to the proposal which would affect people who either have an income of over $100 million for at least three years in a row or have assets worth over $1 billion. 

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GIIAS 2021 Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept

    GIIAS 2021: Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept today

    Video Icon
    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    Video Icon
    Petrol Diesel price today November 11 Fuel rates remain unchanged for 7th day

    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 11: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 7th day

    Video Icon
    SpiceJet introduces new ticket payment option allows passengers to pay fare in instalments gcw

    SpiceJet introduces new ticket payment option, allows passengers to pay fare in instalments

    Video Icon
    Nike to sell virtual footwear clothes accessories as it plans to set foot in metaverse gcw

    Nike to sell virtual footwear, clothes, accessories as it plans to set foot in metaverse

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Do you have high blood pressure? Stay away from these foods

    Do you have high blood pressure? Stay away from these 10 foods

    Video Icon
    motorbike crashes into shop in Telangana - gps

    SHOCKING: Watch motorbike crashes into shop in Telangana

    Video Icon
    Did Mahesh Bhatt throw chappal at Kangana Ranaut? Here's what sister Rangoli tweeted RCB

    Did Mahesh Bhatt throw chappal at Kangana Ranaut? Here's what sister Rangoli tweeted (Throwback Thursday)

    Video Icon
    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot-dnm

    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot

    Video Icon
    GIIAS 2021 Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept

    GIIAS 2021: Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept today

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon