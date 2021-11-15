Gold, silver price today, November 15: Yellow metal sees a rise while silver remains unchanged
The price of a gramme of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 10 on Monday, to Rs 49,290, from the previous day's selling price. Meanwhile, a kilogramme of silver costs Rs 67,200, the same as it did on Sunday. The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 52,420, whereas in Mumbai, it is Rs 49,290. In Delhi and Mumbai, ten grammes of 22-carat gold cost Rs 48,050 and Rs 48,290, respectively.
In Chennai, 24 carat gold costs Rs 50,790, while 22 carat gold costs Rs 46,560. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 51,250, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,550. The cost of gold jewellery varies across the country owing to excise duty, state taxes, and manufacturing fees. On Monday, the price of 1 kilogramme of silver in Chennai is Rs 71,700, while it is Rs 67,200 in Delhi and Mumbai.
Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:
Delhi:
Gold (24kt): Rs52420
Silver (100gms): Rs 6720
Mumbai:
Gold (24kt): Rs 49290
Silver: Rs 6720
Kolkata:
Gold: Rs 51250
Silver: Rs 6720
Hyderabad:
Gold: Rs 50190
Silver: Rs 6720
Bengaluru:
Gold: Rs 50190
Silver: Rs 6720
Chennai:
Gold: Rs 50790
Silver: Rs 7170
