    Gold, silver price today, November 15: Yellow metal sees a rise while silver remains unchanged

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 9:07 AM IST
    The price of a gramme of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 10 on Monday, to Rs 49,290, from the previous day's selling price. Meanwhile, a kilogramme of silver costs Rs 67,200, the same as it did on Sunday. The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 52,420, whereas in Mumbai, it is Rs 49,290. In Delhi and Mumbai, ten grammes of 22-carat gold cost Rs 48,050 and Rs 48,290, respectively.

    In Chennai, 24 carat gold costs Rs 50,790, while 22 carat gold costs Rs 46,560. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 51,250, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,550. The cost of gold jewellery varies across the country owing to excise duty, state taxes, and manufacturing fees. On Monday, the price of 1 kilogramme of silver in Chennai is Rs 71,700, while it is Rs 67,200 in Delhi and Mumbai.

    Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

    Delhi
    Gold (24kt): Rs52420
    Silver (100gms): Rs 6720

    Mumbai:
    Gold (24kt): Rs 49290
    Silver: Rs 6720

    Kolkata: 
    Gold: Rs 51250
    Silver: Rs 6720

    Hyderabad:
    Gold: Rs 50190
    Silver: Rs 6720

    Bengaluru:
    Gold: Rs 50190
    Silver: Rs 6720

    Chennai:
    Gold: Rs 50790
    Silver: Rs 7170
     

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 9:07 AM IST
