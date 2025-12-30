The Department of Telecommunications has released the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025. This policy document revises spectrum allocation for 5G, 6G, satellite services, and in-flight connectivity to meet future technological demands.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, released the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025), a key policy document that governs the management and allocation of radio-frequency spectrum in India. NFAP-2025 will take effect today, according to a statement from the Ministry of Communications.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Ministry said that the NFAP-2025 will allocate radio-frequency spectrum to various radio-communication services in the frequency range 8.3 kHz to 3000 GHz. "It serves as an essential reference for spectrum managers, wireless operators, and telecom equipment manufacturers," the ministry said.

Key Revisions for Future Technologies

NFAP-2025 introduces several strategic and future-ready revisions to meet the growing spectrum demand for next-generation technologies. They include identification of the 6425-7125 MHz band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), significantly enhancing mid-band spectrum availability for 5G, 5G Advanced, and future 6G networks. Allocation of Ka, Q, and V bands for satellite-based services, crucial for high-throughput Geo-Stationary Orbit (GSO) satellites and large non-GSO satellite constellations. It also includes additional spectrum for In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) to ensure seamless broadband access in the air and at sea, besides supporting emerging technologies such as Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication, LEO/MEO satellite services, and expanded broadband connectivity solutions.

Enhancing India's Digital Ecosystem

"These enhancements will ensure that India's spectrum management remains responsive, high-capacity, and harmonised with global standards, supporting both current and future digital innovations, which will help in enhancing development of eco-system in India," the ministry said. (ANI)