Anant Ambani Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Makes Rs 5 Crore Donation to Sansthan
Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Executive Director of Reliance Industries, visited the Shirdi Sai Baba temple today. During his spiritual visit, he offered prayers and donated ₹5 crore to the Sansthan.
Anant Ambani Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple
Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Executive Director of Reliance Industries, visited the Shirdi Sai Baba temple today. The young businessman offered prayers and spent time at the sacred shrine, seeking blessings and reflecting in devotion during his spiritual visit.
Participates in Dhoop Aarti and Chadar Ritual
During his visit, Anant Ambani actively participated in the Dhoop Aarti at the temple. He also laid a blue-colored chadar on Sai Baba’s samadhi, a mark of respect and devotion, making his visit spiritually significant and connecting with the temple traditions in a heartfelt way.
Honored by Temple Officials
After completing the darshan of Sai Baba’s samadhi, Anant Ambani was honored by the temple’s CEO, Goraksh Gadlikar. Deputy CEO Bhimraj Darade was also present to welcome him, acknowledging his presence and showing appreciation for the young businessman’s spiritual engagement at the holy shrine.
Generous Donation to Sai Baba Sansthan
Anant Ambani donated approximately ₹5 crore to the Sai Baba Sansthan via a demand draft during his visit. This generous contribution is intended to support the temple’s activities and community services, reflecting his commitment to philanthropy alongside his spiritual devotion at the sacred Shirdi shrine.
