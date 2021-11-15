  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 15: Petrol still costs above Rs 100 in metros

    Oil marketing companies have not reduced the price of petrol and diesel despite the crude oil prices trading at around $80 per barrel for over a week.

    Petrol diesel price today, November 15 Petrol still costs above Rs 100 in metros
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 8:58 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    For the 11th consecutive day, oil and petrol prices remained unchanged in the four metropolitan cities across the country. Oil marketing companies have not reduced the price of petrol and diesel despite the crude oil prices trading at around $80 per barrel for over a week. The only respite that people received was the reduction in central excise tax before the Diwali festival and subsequent lowering of the Value Added Tax by over most states and Union Territories.

    On November 15, the price of petrol in the national capital Delhi remains Rs 103.97 followed by Mumbai where a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.98, Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Chennai at Rs 101.40 per litre. As for diesel, the price of diesel is Rs 86.67 in New Delhi, Rs 89.79 in Kolkata, Rs 94.14 in Mumbai and Rs 91.43 per litre in Chennai.

    Check out petrol and diesel rates across the country:

    Bangaluru

    Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram

    Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

    Bhopal

    Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 90.87 per litre

    Hyderabad

    Petrol: Rs 108.20 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.62 per litre

    Guwahati

    Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

    Lucknow

    Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

    Gandhinagar

    Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

    The price of crude oil is reported to be flat today. According to reports, the price of Brent crude oil has risen 0.06 per cent to $82.22 per barrel. At the same time, with the increase of 0.15 per cent in the price of US oil WTI, the price has come down to $80.94 per barrel. According to experts, due to the opening of the economy, the demand for crude oil is seeing an increase.

    'More cuts needed'

    Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reached out to the Narendra Modi government seeking a further reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices. He further sought an assurance from the Centre that the fuel rates would not be hiked once the elections in five states are over early next year. 

    Also Read

    Loan assist: Want to improve your CIBIL score? Here are 4 steps

    Home loan process: Here are 10 charges you need to pay

     

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 8:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Loan assist Want to improve your CIBIL score? Here are 4 steps

    Loan assist: Want to improve your CIBIL score? Here are 4 steps

    Video Icon
    Gold silver price today November 13 Cost of both metals rise on weekend gcw

    Gold, silver price today, November 13: Cost of both metals rise on weekend

    Video Icon
    Petrol Diesel price today November 13 No change in fuel costs in India gcw

    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 13: No change in fuel costs in India; See rates in your city

    Video Icon
    Home loan process: Here are 10 charges you need to pay

    Home loan process: Here are 10 charges you need to pay

    Video Icon
    Petrol Diesel price today November 12 Crude oil rate dips, but fuel costs are unchanged in India

    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 12: Crude oil rate dips, but fuel costs unchanged in India

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Delhi govt to submit lockdown proposal to SC today on tackle air pollution gcw

    Delhi govt to submit lockdown proposal to SC today to tackle air pollution

    Video Icon
    Babasaheb Purandare, noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passes away

    Babasaheb Purandare, noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passes away

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Social media on fire as Australia trumps New Zealand to clinch maiden title-ayh

    Australia's maiden T20 World Cup title sets social media ablaze; runner-up New Zealand applauded

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Winner, result, match report, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Australia clinches maiden title after Marsh-Warner show decimates New Zealand by 8 wickets

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Congress to contest alone, declares Priyanka Gandhi

    UP Election 2022: Congress to contest alone, declares Priyanka Gandhi

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon