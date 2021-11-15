Petrol, diesel price today, November 15: Petrol still costs above Rs 100 in metros

Oil marketing companies have not reduced the price of petrol and diesel despite the crude oil prices trading at around $80 per barrel for over a week.

For the 11th consecutive day, oil and petrol prices remained unchanged in the four metropolitan cities across the country. Oil marketing companies have not reduced the price of petrol and diesel despite the crude oil prices trading at around $80 per barrel for over a week. The only respite that people received was the reduction in central excise tax before the Diwali festival and subsequent lowering of the Value Added Tax by over most states and Union Territories.

On November 15, the price of petrol in the national capital Delhi remains Rs 103.97 followed by Mumbai where a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.98, Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Chennai at Rs 101.40 per litre. As for diesel, the price of diesel is Rs 86.67 in New Delhi, Rs 89.79 in Kolkata, Rs 94.14 in Mumbai and Rs 91.43 per litre in Chennai.

Check out petrol and diesel rates across the country:

Bangaluru

Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.62 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

The price of crude oil is reported to be flat today. According to reports, the price of Brent crude oil has risen 0.06 per cent to $82.22 per barrel. At the same time, with the increase of 0.15 per cent in the price of US oil WTI, the price has come down to $80.94 per barrel. According to experts, due to the opening of the economy, the demand for crude oil is seeing an increase.

'More cuts needed'

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reached out to the Narendra Modi government seeking a further reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices. He further sought an assurance from the Centre that the fuel rates would not be hiked once the elections in five states are over early next year.

