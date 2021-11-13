Gold, silver price today, November 13: Cost of both metals rise on weekend

The price of a gramme of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 930 to Rs 49,270 from the previous day's market price and silver's price rose by Rs 600 per kilogramme.

On Saturday, the price of a gramme of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 930 to Rs 49,270 from the previous day's market price. Silver's price rose by Rs 600 per kilogramme from Friday's pricing to Rs 67,100. The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 52,420, while the yellow metal costs Rs 49,270 in Mumbai. In Delhi and Mumbai, a gramme of 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,050 and Rs 48,270, respectively.

In Chennai, a gramme of 24-carat yellow metal costs Rs 50,460, while a gramme of 22-carat gold costs Rs 46,260. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 51,200, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,500. In Bengaluru, 10 grammes of 24-carat gold cost Rs 50,070, and in Hyderabad, the 22-carat gold cost Rs 45,900.

Because of excise duty, state taxes, and manufacturing costs, the price of gold differs across the country. On Saturday, the price of 1 kilogramme of silver in Chennai is Rs 71,400, while Rs 67,100 in Delhi and Mumbai.