Despite ongoing global turmoil, gold and silver prices have unexpectedly plummeted, failing their traditional role as safe-haven assets. The decline is attributed to a liquidity-driven phase where investors sell gold for cash and the strengthening of the US dollar.

During wartime, gold and silver are widely seen as secure assets. Prices frequently climb when global tensions grow, as investors seek refuge in these metals. However, this time things have turned out very differently, and the safe haven demand argument has failed. Despite the continuous West Asian turmoil, gold and silver prices have plummeted, leaving many investors with little to no profits.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold was trading at Rs 1,36,834, down 1.74%, and silver at Rs 2,17,060, down 3.60%. Globally, gold has dropped roughly 18% since the crisis began on February 28, and silver has also decreased. Many investors anticipated prices to rise during a conflict, thus this has shocked them.

Why Gold Prices Falling?

The primary explanation is how markets are acting in the current circumstances. According to India Today report, Dr. Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, stated that gold is not now operating as a conventional safe haven. She stated that the present decline is mostly due to a "liquidity-driven phase" in which investors sell gold to raise cash.

"In times of extreme uncertainty, investors tend to liquidate their most liquid assets first, and gold becomes a source of funds rather than a safe-haven destination," according to her. This suggests that investors are not purchasing gold for safety. Instead, they sell it to cover losses or fulfil margin requirements in other marketplaces.

US Dollar Another Reason For Downfall of Gold Prices

Another significant cause for the drop in gold prices is the strength of the US dollar. When the dollar rises, gold becomes more costly to foreign investors, reducing demand. Dr. Chainani stated that the scenario has produced a cycle in which money is flowing out of gold and into the dollar.

"Gold selling leads to dollar buying, and a stronger dollar puts further pressure on gold," according to her. At the same time, forecasts of fewer interest rate decreases in the United States have weighed on gold prices. Higher interest rates raise the returns on other assets such as bonds, making gold less appealing because it does not provide a consistent income.

Are Gold and Silver Safe?

The drop in precious metal prices has left many investors asking why gold is dropping and if gold investments are still secure. Despite falling prices, experts think gold and silver are still good long-term investments. Dr. Chainani stated that investors should not panic.

"Gold and silver remain structurally strong assets, but in the current environment they are behaving less like immediate safe havens and more like liquid assets during stress," the economist stated.

She recommended existing investors to remain invested while managing risks, and prospective investors to buy in tiny quantities during declines rather than investing all at once.