A 24-karat gold coin featuring Donald Trump is approved for the US 250th anniversary in 2026. The US Mint will produce the non-circulating commemorative coin after a federal panel cleared its design. The decision is highly controversial, breaking the long-standing American tradition of not depicting living presidents on currency.

A 24-karat gold coin featuring Donald Trump has been approved as part of celebrations marking the United States’ 250th anniversary in 2026. The design received clearance from the US Commission of Fine Arts, a federal panel whose members were appointed during Trump’s presidency, paving the way for the US Mint to proceed with production.

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The commemorative coin will showcase Trump leaning forward on a desk with a stern expression, inspired by a portrait displayed at the National Portrait Gallery. The reverse side features a bald eagle, a traditional symbol of American identity.

Officials have framed the coin as a tribute to the nation’s milestone. US Treasurer Brandon Beach said, “there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President.”

The coin is expected to be a collector’s item rather than circulating currency, with discussions suggesting it could be significantly larger than standard coins—potentially up to three inches in diameter.

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Controversy Over Tradition and Legal Norms

The decision has sparked sharp debate among political leaders and experts. Critics argue that placing a sitting president on a coin breaks long-standing democratic traditions in the United States. Historically, American currency has avoided featuring living leaders to prevent comparisons with monarchies.

One critic noted, “It’s wrong. It goes against American culture,” reflecting concerns that such moves resemble practices seen in non-democratic systems.

While federal law generally prohibits living presidents from appearing on circulating currency, officials appear to be relying on a legal workaround. Because the gold coin is a non-circulating commemorative item, it may not fall under the same restrictions, allowing the project to move forward.

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The proposal has also faced procedural criticism. A separate advisory body, the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, reportedly declined to review the design, raising questions about whether established approval processes were bypassed.

Despite the backlash, the Trump administration and its allies have defended the initiative as part of broader efforts to mark the country’s semi-quincentennial celebrations.

If minted, Trump would become only the second US president—after Calvin Coolidge in 1926—to appear on a coin during his lifetime, making the move both historic and highly controversial.