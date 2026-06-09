Gold prices remain elevated across major Indian cities, with Chennai and Kolkata showing the highest rates. Silver prices are largely stable, supported by investment and industrial demand. Global economic uncertainty, inflation, and demand for safe-haven assets are key drivers for these trends.

Gold prices continued to trade at elevated levels across major Indian cities, with Chennai and Kolkata recording the highest rates among key metropolitan markets. The precious metal remains in focus as investors and buyers closely monitor global economic developments, inflation trends and demand for safe-haven assets.

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City-Wise Gold & Silver Rates Today

City 22K Gold (Rs /10g) 24K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg)

Delhi Rs 1,41,825 Rs 1,54,831 Rs 2,80,000

Mumbai Rs 1,41,967 Rs 1,54,986 Rs 2,80,000

Kolkata Rs 1,42,960 Rs 1,56,070 Rs 2,80,000

Chennai Rs 1,43,102 Rs 1,56,224 Rs 2,80,000

Bengaluru Rs 1,41,825 Rs 1,54,831 Rs 2,80,000

Silver prices may vary slightly depending on local dealers and market conditions.

Also Read: Gold Prices Rise, Silver Holds Firm On June 8: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

Silver prices remained largely stable across major markets, hovering around Rs 2.8 lakh per kilogram. Industry observers note that silver continues to benefit from both investment demand and industrial consumption, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, electronics and manufacturing.

The variation in gold prices across cities is primarily attributed to local taxes, transportation expenses, regional demand patterns and jewellers' pricing policies. While benchmark bullion rates are largely determined by international market movements, local factors can create slight differences in retail prices from one city to another.

Market analysts believe gold is likely to remain supported by ongoing global economic uncertainties and fluctuating currency markets. Investors traditionally view the yellow metal as a hedge against inflation and market volatility, which has helped sustain strong demand despite elevated price levels.

Prospective buyers should note that retail jewellery purchases may attract additional costs, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), making charges and local premiums. As a result, final showroom prices may vary from the indicative market rates published by bullion trackers.

With gold trading near record highs and silver holding firm, precious metals continue to attract attention from both investors and jewellery buyers across India.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (June 7): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai