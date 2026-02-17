MeitY Secretary S Krishnan stated that global tech titans and participants at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 are 'extremely impressed' by India's high-quality AI roadmap, praising the quality of presentations and significant global expertise.

Global Experts 'Extremely Impressed' by India's AI Roadmap

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan on Tuesday said that visitors and participants, including global tech titans, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 are "extremely impressed" by India's high-quality AI roadmap. Asked about his interaction with Global CEOs during the Summit, the Secretary for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) told ANI, "Almost everybody that I met today who attended many of the sessions has been extremely impressed with the quality of the presentations and the quality of the presenters."

He further observed that the event has attracted significant global expertise. "Extremely high-quality sessions is the common remark. Very eminent people have been attending most of our sessions, and they've had excellent inputs to provide to a very, very engaged and interested audience," he said about the event held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Summit Sees Massive Participation and Digital Reach

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, confirming that 1.25 lakh people have already participated in the summit that began on Monday and will conclude on February 20. The digital reach of the event is also extensive, as 115 sessions have been streamed live on YouTube, garnering 4.57 lakh views.

Venue and Security Arrangements

The summit serves as a national demonstration of artificial intelligence in action across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres. Special Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Agarwal said, "I am just trying to lay out the arrangements on 18th February and 19th February. I am not discussing the arrangement on 20th February because it can be as it was today. On 18th February, as the Additional Secretary told you, as Akhil Kumar told you, on 18th February, if we divide the ITPO area into two parts, one part is the Convention Centre and the other part is the Expo Area Halls, which are from Hall 2 to 5 and Hall 1..."

India AI Impact Expo 2026

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is being held alongside the India AI Impact Summit, at Bharat Mandapam. The Expo serves as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners. The Expo also features 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.

Summit's Foundational Pillars and Global Goals

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress. The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, has witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

PM Modi to Deliver Inaugural Address

PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence. (ANI)