The GIFT City delegation engaged with global giants like Euroclear, Qualcomm, and Invesco at WEF Davos 2026. The focus was on investment opportunities, long-term partnerships, and showcasing GIFT City as a premier global financial hub.

High-Level Engagements at WEF 2026

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) delegation made a significant impact on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. In a series of high-level strategic interactions, the delegation engaged with senior leadership from a diverse array of global giants, including Euroclear, Egon Zehnder, Lulu Financial Holdings, Marsh McLennan, and HCL-Software. These meetings mark a pivotal step in GIFT City's mission to solidify its position as a premier global financial and technology hub.

According to a post highlighting the first day's achievements, the delegation also held discussions with the World Economic Forum, APCO Worldwide, Qualcomm Inc., Invesco, Laurel Strategies, and AB InBev. The focus of these dialogues remained centred on the vast opportunities for investment within GIFT City and the potential for long-term partnerships through knowledge exchange. By engaging with these industry leaders, the delegation aims to facilitate global capital flows and showcase the city's cutting-edge regulatory framework and world-class infrastructure.

Showcasing India's Financial Gateway

The impact of these interactions is expected to go beyond mere dialogue, as they are set to "enhance the global outreach of GIFT City and will lead to new investments and collaborations." Leaders representing the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City leadership emphasised that the city serves as a critical "gateway for capital and capabilities into India."

CEO on Representing India's Economic Ascent

In an interview given to ANI, GIFT city's group CEO Sanjay Kaul emphasised the integral role the international financial services centre plays in India's ascent as a top global economy. Highlighting the strategic importance of representing India on a global stage, Kaul noted that Davos serves as a premier platform to engage with C-suite executives and business leaders from the world's most influential companies. "We see it as a very important forum where two things. One is we bring to the world the financial services centre of India, number one. Number two, as well as what is it that is on offer here in India, and how can you come and set up business," he said. He further elaborated that this presence is vital for the national perspective, ensuring that India is recognised globally as a legitimate economic power with a sophisticated financial services hub. (ANI)