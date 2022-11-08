Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ghazal Alagh, Soma Mondal & Namita Thapar: 3 Indian women feature in Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen 2022

    Three Indian women are among Forbes Asia's Power Businesswomen 2022: Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, Soma Mondal, chair of SAIL, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharma's India division. Alagh and Thapar have appeared on Shark Tank India as judges.

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 7:10 PM IST

    Forbes on Tuesday unveiled its 2022 Asia’s Power Businesswomen list, honoring 20 outstanding women in business across the Asia-Pacific region. Three Indian women are also included on the list of powerful women. The 20 women featured are new to the list and help Forbes Asia's network of influential women in the area grow.

    In its November edition, Forbes Asia has chosen a group of female business professionals who devised various company-boosting plans despite the Covid-19 outbreak and the uncertainties it generated.

    The 20 women listed as 2022 Asia's Power Businesswomen "have developed a variety of methods that let their firms rise despite the uncertainties of the new normal," according to Forbes. It further said, "While some continue to develop in fields like computing, medicines, and commodities, others work in economically struggling industries like shipping, real estate, and construction."

    Soma Mondal

    Soma Mondal, the first woman to lead the state-run steel company SAIL, is the entrepreneur from India on the list. According to Forbes, SAIL's yearly income increased by 50% during the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2022, after Mondal was appointed chairwoman in 2021.

    Ghazal Alagh

    Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Honasa Consumer, Mamaearth's parent company, is the first Indian woman to be mentioned on the list. She co-founded the Gurgaon-based business in 2016 with her CEO-husband Varun. The firm owned by Alagh became a unicorn in January of this year.

    Namita Thapar

    Third Indian chosen to Forbes Asia's Power Businesswomen 2022 list is Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharma's India division. Thapar, who served as a judge on Shark Tank India, is in charge of the India division of the Rs 61 billion Pune-based firm that Satish Mehta, Thapar's father, started more than 40 years ago.

    This year, the Asia-Pacific area mostly transitioned to a post-pandemic phase where governments, citizens, and companies are figuring out how to live with COVID-19, it claimed. The other ladies on the list are from Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, China, South Korea, and South Korea.

    (Photo: Instagram | Soma Mondal from SAIL website)

