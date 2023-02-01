Gautam Adani is not richest Indian in world anymore; Know who is Asia’s richest person

Adani Group founder Gautam Adani lost the crown of Asia's richest person on Wednesday after the stocks of Adani’s conglomerate continue to suffer losses. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is now the richest person in Asia with estimated USD 84.4 billion.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani overtook industrialist Gautam Adani to become the richest Indian in the world according to the Forbes Real-time Billionaires list. In the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Tuesday, Adani fell to seventh place from third after the short seller Hindenburg Research.

The Hindenburg report, which claimed that the Adani Group had committed in a blatant stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades, also caused billionaire Gautam Adani's fortune to plummet.

Also Read | Amidst Hindenburg row, Adani meets Israel PM; to set up AI lab in Tel Aviv, real estate in Haifa

With an estimated US$84.4 billion in wealth, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is currently the richest person in Asia. Adani was the third richest person in the world prior to the publication of the Hindenburg report, it should be emphasised.

Adani Enterprises plunged 5% on Wednesday, while Adani Power fell 5%. Adani Total Gas went down 10%. Adani Total Gas, a joint venture between France-based energy giant Total and Adani Group. The company has lost a whopping USD 27 billion since the publication of Hindenburg report.

Also read: Gautam Adani slips out of top 10 billionaires’ list, loses around $8 billion in net worth

According to Forbes, the 60-year-old self-made Indian millionaire Gautam Adani grew his empire via business agreements. After starting his commodities export business in 2008, he attained billionaire status, and in July 2022, he overtook Bill Gates on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It occurred despite the fact that, according to Forbes, a handful of tech millionaires lost a combined $315 billion last year.

Also read: Adani Group hits back at Hindenburg with 413-page response; calls them 'Madoffs of Manhattan'