Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded a new MoU between Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and DGCA, calling it a historic step to develop skilled talent for India's rapidly expanding aviation industry, addressing a great requirement for professionals.

Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will significantly strengthen talent development in India's fast-growing aviation sector.

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Speaking at an event held in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Vaishnaw described the agreement as a major step toward building skilled manpower for the aviation industry.

Strengthening Aviation Talent

"This is a historic agreement. And this MOU will help the talent development in the aviation sector a lot. And the speed with which the aviation sector is growing in the country, there is a great requirement of talent," Vaishnaw said.

He highlighted that the aviation ecosystem requires trained professionals across roles, including engineers, operators, pilots and maintenance staff. "Good, well-trained engineers, operators, pilots, maintenance, everyone is needed in every way. That need will be met to a great extent by this MOU," he added.

Industry Partnerships and Collaborations

Vaishnaw noted that Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya has already signed several agreements with aviation companies to strengthen industry-linked education. He said that students from the institute have already begun working with global aerospace firms.

"As Ram Mohan Naidu was telling, 40 BTech students have already come for Airbus in Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. Now they have come for Safran, the engine maker," he said. The minister added that the university is also preparing to sign an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

"Also, you are going to have an MOU with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd soon," Vaishnaw said, adding that multiple aviation-sector partnerships with the university have already shown positive progress.

Alignment with National Education Policy

Highlighting the importance of industry-oriented education, the minister said such initiatives align with the vision of the National Education Policy. "The main point in the new education policy, according to the Prime Minister's vision, is that students should be given industry-oriented courses," he said.

"The benefit of having an industry-oriented course is that when a student leaves the college, he is ready for the industry, he is ready for employment."

Focus on Manufacturing and Skill Development

Vaishnaw said manufacturing will play a crucial role in India's journey toward becoming a developed and self-reliant nation. "When the country has to walk on the path of a self-reliant India and has to fulfill the vision of a developed India, then manufacturing is going to play a big role in that," he said.

Emphasising the difference between manufacturing and software development skills, he noted, "Software development is very much on the table top. And the talent required for manufacturing is very much in hands-on, laboratory, practical, factory," he said.

Centre of Excellence for Manufacturing Proposed

Vaishnaw also proposed setting up a Centre of Excellence for manufacturing technologies at the university to address industry demand for precision manufacturing skills. "I had one wish, that a centre of excellence should be opened in Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya of manufacturing technologies," he said.

The centre, he said, should train youth in high-precision manufacturing standards used in advanced industries such as aviation, railways and electronics. "The best precision manufacturing standards of Europe, especially of Germany, of Japan and the precision manufacturing standards of the US -- you have to take all of them as your benchmark," he said. (ANI)