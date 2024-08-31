Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access

    Over the last few years, airport lounge access on cards has become one of the sought-after features that premium customers want. This is because everybody wants a comfortable few hours in airport lounge before departure with free food and drinks? If you have a credit card with free or complimentary lounge access facility, you can use this feature.

    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    After cashbacks, reward points, and card discounts, banks are also fighting for premium card perks such as free airport lounge access for their credit cardholders. Customers applying for a premium credit card are also looking for this feature. Over the last several years, airport lounge access on cards has been one of the most desired perks among premium consumers. Is this because everyone wants a relaxing few hours in the airport lounge before departure, complete with complimentary food and drinks? This function is available if you have a credit card that includes free or complimentary lounge admission.

    There are many features and perks associated with these credit cards that provide free lounge admission. The yearly fees and reward programs offered by these cards are different. To choose the best credit card for you, it's critical to thoroughly review the specifications of each one that grants access to lounges. This article has covered the top 5 credit cards for airport lounge access, according to various media reports.

    1. SBI Elite Credit Card
    Joining fees:  Rs 4,999.
    Fee each year: Rs 4,999

    Key attributes and advantages of the SBI Elite Credit Card:

    • For each Rs 100 spent in other categories, receive two reward points;
    • Free yearly cinema tickets for Rs 6,000; milestone advantages of up to 50,000 additional reward points;
    • Two free domestic lounge visits and six free foreign lounge visits are offered annually.

    2. HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card
    Joining feesRs 2,500.
    Annual fee: Rs. 2,500.

    HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card Key Features and Benefits:

    • Benefits include complimentary Club Vistara Silver and MMT Black Elite memberships, a Rs 2,500 gift voucher upon enrolling, and 6 gratis international and 12 domestic airport lounge visits per year.
    • Flight vouchers of Rs 5,000 for a yearly budget of Rs 5 lakh.

    3. Axis Bank Select Credit Card
    Joining fees: Rs 3000
    Fee each year: Rs 3,000

    Main attributes and advantages of the Axis Bank SELECT Credit Card:

    • Get Rs 500 discount on BigBasket with a minimum expenditure of Rs 3,000;
    • Rs 200 off on Swiggy twice a month with a minimum spend of Rs 1,000;
    • 10 EDGE Reward Points for every Rs 200 spent;
    • Up to 12 gratis foreign lounge visits per year and 2 complimentary domestic lounge visits per quarter.

    4. AU Zenith+ Credit Card:
    Rs 4,999 is the joining cost
    Fee each year: Rs 4,999

    Benefits and features of the AU Zenith+ Credit Card:

    • Get 1 reward point for every Rs 100 spent on retail goods;
    • 1,000 points are awarded for every Rs 75,000 spent on retail each month;
    • a Taj Epicure membership is required for every Rs 12 lakh spent on retail each year.
    • 16 gratis priority pass visits to foreign lounges annually and 16 complimentary domestic airport lounge admissions annually;
    • Enjoy the benefits of foreign travel, including four end-to-end VIP airport check-in services year and a modest 0.99% currency markup cost.

    5. Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Credit Card 
    Joining fee: Rs 1,499.
    Annual fee: Rs 1,499.

    Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Credit Card Features & Benefits:

    • 1,499 NeuCoins following the first purchase within 30 days of card issuance;
    • Earn 1.5% NeuCoins on UPI, non-Tata brand, and merchant EMI transactions.
    • Receive an extra 5% NeuCoins on certain purchases through the Tata Neu app/website.
    • Cardholders have access to eight domestic and four foreign priority pass lounges per year and pay only a 2% currency markup fee.
