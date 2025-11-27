The Indian government has launched the 'Tex-RAMPS' scheme with a Rs 305 crore outlay from 2025-31. Fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles, it aims to boost research, innovation, and competitiveness to future-proof the country's textile sector.

The Government of India has approved a new central sector scheme, 'Textiles Focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning and Start-up' (Tex-RAMPS), aimed at boosting research, innovation and competitiveness in the country's textiles sector.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a press release by the Ministry of Textiles, the scheme carries a total outlay of Rs 305 crore for the period 2025-26 to 2030-31. Tex-RAMPS will be fully funded by the ministry and will focus on future-proofing India's textiles and apparel (T&A) ecosystem.

A Vision for a Globally Competitive Sector

Announcing the initiative, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said Tex-RAMPS would integrate research, innovation and data-driven systems to strengthen India's textile value chain. He added that the scheme is designed to help India emerge as a global leader in sustainability, technology and competitiveness.

Core Components and Objectives

Fostering Research and Data-driven Policy

The scheme will promote advanced R&D in smart textiles, sustainable solutions, process improvements and new technologies to enhance innovation capabilities.

It proposes the development of strong data systems, including employment assessments, supply-chain mapping and expansion of the India-Size study, to support evidence-based policymaking.

A real-time integrated data and analytics platform will be created to aid strategic decision-making and sectoral monitoring.

Nurturing Start-ups and Collaboration

Tex-RAMPS will support State-level planning, knowledge-sharing, training workshops and dissemination of best practices. The scheme is aimed at nurturing high-value textile start-ups through incubators, hackathons and collaboration between academia and industry.

Expected Outcomes

The government expects the Tex-RAMPS initiative will boost India's global competitiveness, strengthen research and innovation frameworks, improve data-driven policy decisions, create new employment opportunities and deepen collaboration among States, industry, academia and government bodies.

The Tex-RAMPS Scheme is positioned as a major step towards building a resilient, technologically advanced and globally competitive textile ecosystem for India.