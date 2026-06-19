NIXI launched four new digital platforms, including an AI-powered WHOIS screening system, on its 23rd Foundation Day. The initiatives aim to strengthen India's internet infrastructure, enhance domain security, and improve transparency for users.

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) on Friday launched four new digital platforms, including an AI-powered WHOIS screening system, as it marked its 23rd Foundation Day, aiming to strengthen India's internet infrastructure, improve transparency and enhance domain security.

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Four New Platforms Unveiled

The new initiatives - the IX Portal, myIRINN Portal, Auction Portal and AI-Powered WHOIS Screening Platform - were launched by Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NIXI Chairman S Krishnan.

According to NIXI, the portals are designed to "enhance user experience, improve operational efficiency, bring transparency and strengthen monitoring and verification processes across India's internet ecosystem."

The organisation said the AI-powered WHOIS screening platform will help improve domain name security by detecting suspicious websites and strengthening India's domain ecosystem.

Building a Secure and Resilient Internet Ecosystem

Speaking at the event, S Krishnan said the focus must remain on building a secure and reliable internet ecosystem as digital technologies become increasingly embedded in everyday life.

"As digital technologies become deeply integrated into our daily lives, building trust, resilience and security across the Internet ecosystem becomes increasingly important. NIXI has played a vital role in strengthening India's Internet infrastructure while enabling greater participation in global Internet governance discussions," he said.

"Together, we must continue working towards an Internet that is safe, reliable and accessible for all," Krishnan added.

The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, members of the internet community, academia and technology experts to discuss the future of India's digital growth and internet-led development.

Strengthening India's Role in Global Internet Governance

Highlighting India's growing role in global internet governance, ICANN Vice President for Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director for Asia Pacific Samiran Gupta said, "As India's digital ecosystem continues to expand, it is important that we strengthen our participation in global Internet governance and standards discussions."

He added that initiatives such as the NIXI Fellowship Programme are helping develop future internet leaders and said NIXI has "played a significant role in advancing India's digital journey."

MeitY Joint Secretary Sushil Pal said programmes supporting participation in international internet forums are helping build "the next generation of Internet leaders who will shape a secure, inclusive and resilient digital future."

Vision for the Next Phase of Growth

NIXI CEO Devesh Tyagi said the next phase of internet growth in India will be driven by "trust, innovation, and making sure people from every part of the country can take part."

"Going forward, it's not only about getting people online. It's about giving citizens, businesses, startups, and institutions real chances to grow in a digital-first world," he said.

NIXI's Current Scale and Impact

NIXI said it currently manages more than 39 lakh domain names, operates 79 Internet Exchange Points across the country and supports domain registrations in 22 Indian languages.

The organisation added that India's IPv6 adoption has reached about 78.34 per cent, making it one of the global leaders in the transition to the next-generation internet protocol. (ANI)