    Elon Musk says 'past three months were extremely tough', here's why

    Elon Musk has revealed that Twitter had to be 'saved from bankruptcy,' which needed a lot of hard work. Since Elon Musk's takeover, the business has undergone drastic transformations and is no longer the same. 

    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the last three months had been 'extremely tough' since he 'had to save Twitter from bankruptcy' while also meeting his duties at Tesla and SpaceX on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Musk said that the microblogging service continues to have challenges.

    Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk said, "The last three months have been extremely difficult since I had to save Twitter from bankruptcy while also completing essential Tesla and SpaceX tasks. I wouldn't want that pain on anyone. Twitter continues to have challenges, but it is on track to break even if we keep at it. The public's support is much appreciated!" He tweeted in response to a Wall Street Journal article.

     

    Musk lamented the company's 'huge loss in revenue' just one week after finalising the $44 billion (approximately Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) deal to buy Twitter in October, which he blamed on 'activist groups pressuring advertisers,' according to Fox Business. According to the news source, he has made many modifications on Twitter since then.

    Following Fox Business, Elon Musk has laid off roughly half of Twitter's staff, launched a new microblogging site, Blue membership service, and even auctioned off artefacts from the company's San Francisco offices. In November, he defended the Twitter layoffs, claiming that the firm lost $4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore) daily.

    According to the reports, Twitter has said that it will begin charging a charge to access its API, which developers use to create third-party services. Earlier on January 13, Musk detailed some of the improvements that would be implemented in the microblogging platform beginning next week. "Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, adjusting image length crop, and other minor bug adjustments next week," he said. 

