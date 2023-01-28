Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter users will be able to appeal account suspensions from February 1; check details

    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Twitter users will be able to appeal account suspensions and be reviewed under the social media platform's new criteria for reinstatement beginning February 1, 2023, the company announced on Friday.

    Twitter accounts will only be suspended under the new criteria, which follow its new owner Elon Musk take over of the social media platform in October, for severe or continuing and repeat violations of the platform's guidelines.

    Severe policy breaches include engaging in illegal content or behaviour, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and harassing other users. 

    While moving forward, Twitter said it would take less severe actions, such as limiting the reach of tweets that violate its regulations or requiring users to remove tweets before continuing to use the account, rather than account suspension.

    In December, Musk was slammed for suspending the accounts of many journalists following a controversy over posting public data regarding the billionaire's jet. Later, he restored the accounts.

    Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, recently posted about a higher-priced subscription to the micro-blogging site that will not include ads. The billionaire promised that actions would be taken to address the 'too frequent and too large' advertisements on Twitter in the coming weeks. Twitter gets roughly 90 per cent of its revenue from digital advertising. Musk recently blamed rights organisations for the 'huge decrease in revenue' caused by brand pressure to suspend their Twitter ads.

     In January, Twitter announced that the Blue subscription for Android would cost $11 ( nearly Rs 900) per month, the same as the pricing for iOS subscribers. However, the corporation offered a lower annual subscription for web customers compared to monthly rates. The higher pricing for Android users is likely to offset expenses the Google Play Store levied, similar to Apple's App Store.
     

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
