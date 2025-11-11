EaseMyTrip has launched its 'Unwrap Travel Deals Sale' from Nov 11-15, 2025, offering significant discounts on flights, hotels, buses, and holiday packages for the peak Christmas and New Year season. Use code EMTUNWRAP to avail offers.

EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel platforms, has announced the launch of its 'Unwrap Travel Deals Sale', curated to help travellers secure the best fares and stay ahead of the peak Christmas and New Year holiday period. Live from November 11 to November 15, 2025, the sale offers exciting, limited-period discounts across multiple travel categories including flights, hotels, holidays, buses, and cabs. With year-end travel witnessing significant demands, the 'Unwrap Travel Deals Sale' encourages customers to plan ahead and enjoy meaningful savings on festive journeys - whether domestic or international.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Unmissable Deals Across Categories

The exclusive 'Unwrap Travel Deals Sale' will present customers with absolutely unmissable deals on: Flights - Up to INR 7500 OFF* Hotels - Up to INR 10000 OFF* Buses - Up to 200 OFF* Cabs - Up to 500 OFF* Holiday Packages Starting from INR 10,999/-*

Promo Codes and Partner Offers

To access these offers, customers can use the promo code 'EMTUNWRAP' while availing the services through EaseMyTrip's mobile app or website. Customers can enjoy special discounts if they make a booking using the credit cards of AU Small Finance Bank and HSBC. As part of the EaseMyTrip Unwrap Travel Deals Sale, highest spenders can win giveaways and customers can also avail exciting partner offers across top brands like Marks & Spencer(M&S), IGP, and Spykar.

Extensive Network of Partners

Airline Collaborations

For this sale, EaseMyTrip has collaborated with reputed airline partners like Air Canada, Air France, Air India, Air India Express, Air New Zealand, Akasa Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, EgyptAir, Gulf Air, ITA Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Royal Jordanian, Saudia, Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet, SriLankan Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, United Air Lines, and Virgin Atlantic.

Hotel Collaborations

The exclusive, prestigious hotels offering discounted rates and teaming up with EaseMyTrip are Aceotel, AM Kollection, Amritara, Bloom, Brij, Byke, Citrus Prime, Clarks Collection, Club Mahindra, Cygnett, Eight Continents, Elivaas, Fab, Fateh Collection, Fern, Ginger, Hotel Polo Towers Group, Hotel Sonar Bangla, Housr Corporate stays, Justa, Lords, Le roi, Magnus & Hosteller, Mount Hotels, Moustache, Neemrana, One Earth, OPO Hotels, OTHPL, OYO, Pride, Renest, Royal Orchid, Saltstayz, Sayaji, Sinclairs Hotels & Resorts, Shrigo, Spree, Starlit, Sterling, Suba Group, Treehouse, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, The Clarks, WelcomHeritage, Vesta Hotels and Resorts, Vits, and Zone By The Park.

Curated Holiday Packages

As part of the Unwrap Travel Deals Sale, EaseMyTrip is even offering a wide range of specially curated holiday packages across India and international destinations like Goa, Rajasthan, Kashmir, Europe, Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, Bali, etc.

A Word from EaseMyTrip Leadership

Commenting on the launch of the Unwrap Travel Deals Sale, Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip said, "At EaseMyTrip, we understand how special the holiday season is for our customers. With the 'Unwrap Travel Deals Sale', we aim to deliver exceptional value during one of the most popular travel periods of the year. By offering savings across flights, hotels, and holiday packages, we want to make both domestic and international winter travel more accessible, memorable, and affordable for everyone."

Whether travellers are planning a snowy escape, a beachfront Christmas, or a vibrant New Year celebration abroad, the 'Unwrap Travel Deals Sale' by EaseMyTrip is designed to make every holiday experience more rewarding.

According to company information, EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report, Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021). (ANI)